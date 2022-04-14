PM Modi first visitor to the Pradhan Mantri Sangrahalay, a Museum that showcases lives of all PMs of Independent India beyond Nehru

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated the much sought after Pradhan Mantri Sangrahalay in the Teen Murti Bhavan, New Delhi. The museum captures the life of fourteen Prime Ministers of Independent India from Jawaharlal Nehru to the incumbent Narendra Modi.

Delhi: PM Modi buys the first ticket at ‘Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya’- a museum dedicated to country’s Prime Ministers since Independence pic.twitter.com/Qu0rUofSMu — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2022

On account of Ambedkar Jayanti, on April 14, The Prime Minister inaugurated the newly built Pradhan Mantri Sangrahalay to mark the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ or 75 years of the Indian Independence. On Thursday morning the PM arrived at the sprawling lawns of Teen Murti Bhavan in which the new museum is constructed and bought the first visitor ticket before entering the premises. This gesture of Modi underlined the democratic legacy of India which he often highlights in his speeches as a virtue deep-rooted in our civilizational consciousness.

The Pradhan Mantri Sangrahalay

The High tech museum showcases the story of Indian Prime Ministers and their contributions to nation-building. The visitors will get a first-hand experience through visual and digital means to learn about the leadership, vision, and achievements of all our prime ministers. The museum is located in the Teen Murti Bhavan complex, a 25-acre-plot that holds the Teen Murti Bhavan – the residence of Jawaharlal Nehru, The Nehru Memorial Library which will now host the museum dedicated to the PMs of India as well.

Guided by the vision of Prime Minister Shri @NarendraModi to honour the contribution of all the Prime Ministers of India towards nation building, the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya is a tribute to every Prime Minister of India since Independence. pic.twitter.com/CrRBfuZHYk — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) April 13, 2022

The design integrates the old Teen Murti Bhavan in the new masterplan which will be designated as Block – I with the newly constructed building designated as Block II. The building is a hemispherical dome topped with an Ashoka Chakra which talks about the story of rising India moulded by the hands of its leaders. According to the PMO, the total floor area of the two blocks is a combined over 15,600 square metres. The design which incorporates sustainable and energy conservation practices is built in a way that no tree was cut or transplanted during the course of its construction.

The museum hosts archives, personal items, gifts and memorabilia, speeches of prime ministers and anecdotal representations of ideologies and different aspects of their lives in 43 themed galleries planned as a journey of experience as you walk through the museum. Appropriate use of technology with the inculcation of Holograms, virtual reality, augmented reality, multi-touch, multimedia, interactive kiosks, computerized kinetic sculptures, smartphone applications, interactive screens and experiential installations is employed which makes the museum a state-of-the-art architectural feature of the 21st century.

“A matter of pride for all Indians”

PM Modi in his inaugural speech remarked, “This museum is a great inspiration for us at a time when we are celebrating 75 years of independence. I can also see families of former PMs today. This event is graced by their presence.” He added, “It is a matter of pride for all Indians that most of our prime ministers have come from very humble families and every government has a role in taking India to where it stands today. The PM Sangrahalaya has also become a living reflection of the shared heritage of each government that served the country.”

PM Modi said, “Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya’ will open doors of knowledge, ideas, and experience for coming generations. “Facing the challenges, every Prime Minister has tried to take the country forward. These are all things of public memory. If the youth and future generations will know about the Prime Ministers, then they will get inspiration,” he talked while highlighting the role the museum would play in sensitizing the youth about the history of Independent India.