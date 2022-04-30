When three big stars of Bollywood joined the advertisement of the pan masala brand Vimal Elaichi, there was a lot of uproar on social media. Among Ajay Devgn, Shahrukh Khan and Akshay Kumar, netizens started trolling Akshay Kumar continuously because of his past comments on such ads. As a result, he had to issue an apology. A week after this, the Pan Masala brand approached the KGF-fame superstar Yash for the ad. But, the actor has turned down the offer. The agency that manages endorsement deals for Yash, Exceed Entertainment, has confirmed the news.

Arjun Banerjee heads the talent management agency Exceed Entertainment and he said in a press statement, “I remember when we became a part of the team with Yash and his long time friend and associate Prashant in March 2020, we created an informal group for communication and it was named ‘storm is coming’ that is the belief he is instilled in us, at a time when no one knew when will the filming of KGF2 will complete let alone release and be a monstrous hit.”

He further said, “At this point, we as a team are looking at long-term partnerships only, whether it’s in the form of strategic investments, endorsements, or equity deals. Recently we declined a double-digit multi-crore offer from a pan masala brand and are going to be extremely mindful of who we associate with. Given his pan-India appeal, we want to use this opportunity to give the right kind of message to his fans and followers and invest our time and sweat with brands that have a conscience, are like-minded, and want to play the long game, just like the man himself.”

The news came after Akshay Kumar decided to break away from the pan masala brand Vimal Elaichi. Akshay Kumar recently promoted Vimal’s what he called cardamom products with Ajay Devgan and Shah Rukh Khan. After which on social media, he faced the wrath of fans. Due to the constant troll loss, Akshay Kumar decided not to promote the brand and promised to choose the ad thoughtfully in the future.

In his post of apology, Akshay Kumar wrote, “I am sorry. I would like to apologize to you, all my fans, and well-wishers. Your reaction over the past few days has deeply affected me. While I have not and will not endorse tobacco, I respect the outpouring of your feelings in light of my association with Vimal Elaichi. With all humility, I step back.”

Akshay Kumar as specifically targeted by people for appearing in the ad because in the past, he had criticised others for promoting pan masala brands.