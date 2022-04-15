Demolishing illegal properties built by criminals in Uttar Pradesh using a bulldozer has become the identity of the Yogi Adityanath government. The same fear of the bulldozer forced Nasiruddin alias Nasir, the kingpin of a car theft syndicate running in Moradabad, to spill out the secrets of his illicit business in front of the police. According to reports, the accused revealed the name of all his accomplices and his trade secrets after the Moradabad police brought out a bulldozer to demolish his property.

The police discovered that Nasiruddin alias Nasir, a resident of Pakbrawas’ Gindauda village, had been running a car syndicate in Moradabad for over two years. He was an electrician before he got into this car theft business. His gang used to steal cars, dismantle them, and then sell off the parts to a shop outside the village.

Police said that despite their numerous attempts, Nasir was not willing to divulge the name of his aides. As soon as SHO Ranjan Sharma asked his officers to arrange for a bulldozer to demolish Nasir’s house, the latter quickly gave away the name of his six accomplices and other information about his illegal business. Based on the information, the Moradabad police raided Nasir’s properties and arrested six others namely, Shahid Amroha, Riajul Amroha, Imran Amroha, Furkan Moradabad, Armaan Amroha.

According to Moradabad SSP Bablu Kumar, Nasir told the police that he had met Munwa alias Munna, a resident of Didoli, Ali alias Gupta and Rizwan during the lockdown. These people used to steal cars from Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad and sell off the expensive car parts at lower prices in various shops.

The police revealed that Nasir started his illegal business initially with the three aforementioned people, however, after they started making a lot of money, Mohammad Salim, Jumma, Shane Alam, residents of Nigola of Sambhal had also joined them. While the police have arrested the 6 accused, the others are still at large.

Based on the information provided by Nasiruddin alias Nasir, the Moradabad police apprehended 6 other members of his gang. Police also recovered 10 cars and dismantled parts of over 40 cars worth about two and a half crores. The police have filed an FIR against 12 members of the gang based on Nasir’s information. Cases have been registered against the gang members in police stations in Delhi, Amroha, Rampur, Badaun, Sambhal, and Moradabad.

With CM Yogi Adityanath’s return to power in Uttar Pradesh, bulldozers are back in action. Such is the fear of bulldozers among the criminals, some illegal property holders are now themselves requesting the government to demolish their illegal properties. One such case appeared in Mitrapur Ehrola village under tehsil Shahabad of Rampur district when Ehsan Mian, a local citizen filed an application himself and appealed SDM Ashok Choudhary to demolish his own illegally built house fearing the action by the government.