Following the announcement of the ‘BJP going international’, netizens are having hilarious reactions on Twitter. The revelation has amused netizens, who are perplexed as to what it means for the ‘BJP’ to have gone international.

The trend began with a tweet from a Czech professional martial artist and kickboxer. Jiri Procházka, a UFC fighter, offered a link to the ‘BJP Store’ in the tweet, and social media users became thrilled and began to circulate the message relating to the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Following the tweet, Netizens started to quote the tweet referring to it and equating it with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in India. A user shared the post writing, “Czech Republic BJP headquarter!”

Czech Republic BJP headquarter!

🔥😂 https://t.co/wia9WcEgNb — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) May 30, 2022

Replying to the tweet by Jiri, another user shared an edited image of the same.

What is this BJP Store?

BJP is actually a sports brand started by the Czech martial arts and UFC star Jiri Procházka. He now participates in the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s Light Heavyweight category (UFC). He is the first and only Rizin FF Light Heavyweight Champion, as well as the first and only Czech GCF Light Heavyweight Champion. Prochazka is ranked fifth in the world in light heavyweight by Fight Matrix as of July 1, 2021. Recently, Jiří officially changed his nickname from “Denisa” to “BJP,” short for “bomby jak píča” (bombs as f*ck in english).

When asked about BJP during an interview, Jiri Procházka said, “That’s me. Bomby jak píča in Czech language. That’s my idea…when I started with martial arts I did some training for the special power of punches. That’s Bomby jak píča training, and after many years, I keep the training every Sunday. That is my special BJP training…Every Sunday is my BJP training. To fight a target and destroy guys.”

According to the brand’s website, the term BJP is derived from the name of Jiri Procházka, who founded the company. The company presently manufactures apparel, health foods, and sports equipment.