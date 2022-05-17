Tuesday, May 17, 2022
HomeNews Reports'Dont waste court's time': Delhi HC imposes Rs 10,000 fine on ex-CBI chief M...
News ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

‘Dont waste court’s time’: Delhi HC imposes Rs 10,000 fine on ex-CBI chief M Nageswara Rao, had filed petition over Twitter ‘bluetick’

The single-judge bench of Justice Yashwant Varma reprimanded the ex-CBI director for wasting the court's time.

OpIndia Staff
Ex-CBI director fined by Delhi HC for filing plea against Twitter over removal of the blue tick verification from his account
4

On May 17, Tuesday, the Delhi High Court imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on ex-CBI director M Nageswara Rao for re-filing a petition seeking restoration of the blue tick verification for his Twitter account. The court, last month, had dismissed his similar plea against Twitter for unverifying his account on the microblogging website.

The single-judge bench of Justice Yashwant Varma reprimanded the ex-CBI director for wasting the court’s time. Varma was of the view that a similar plea with identical prayers was disposed of by the Court vide order dated April 7, 2022, by giving liberty to Rao to re-apply for verification.

“We passed an order on 7 April. What has constrained you to approach the court immediately? Your client seems to have a lot of free time. Do you want a return gift from us,” the bench remarked.

Advocate Raghav Awasthi, who represented Rao, argued that even after reapplying for the tag last month, Twitter has not reinstated his client’s ‘blue tick’ verification.

The court, however, said that there is no justification for filing the writ petition despite its earlier disposal. “The petition is thus dismissed with Rs 10,000 cost,” the bench stated.

Rao has petitioned the High Court, claiming that his Twitter account did have a blue tick, but that it was removed in March 2022. The dismissed petition also requested that the Centre designate or earmark one or more Compliance and Grievance officers within the Ministry solely to handle grievances or complaints from users of social media platforms such as Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram relating to compliance with the law and rules, including user identity verification, so that the general public is not subjected to unnecessary harassment.

While the case was filed through Advocate Mukesh Sharma, the petitioner was represented by Advocate Raghav Awasthi.

It may be noted that last year, Twitter arbitrarily removed ‘blue-tick’ verification from Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu’s personal Twitter handle. The micro-blogging site had not provided any explanation so far as they acted against the Vice President of India. However, after massive backlash, Twitter restored the verification badge on the Twitter profile of the Vice President of India.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsTwitter verification, Twitter blue tick, M Nageswara Rao
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
588,940FollowersFollow
26,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com