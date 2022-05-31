Tuesday, May 31, 2022
Social Media
Karnataka: Video of youth performing ‘burqa dance’ at Kodagu cultural event goes viral, leaves Islamists fuming

In the video that has gone viral, students are seen wearing a burqa and performing an entertainer sequence on the Kodava Valaga music at the cultural event, leaving Islamists grinding their teeth with anger over the 'burqa dance'.

OpIndia Staff
Image source- Kannada News18
On Tuesday, an event organised by the West Kolakeri Village Development Committee in the Kodagu district of Karnataka received sharp criticism after a video of a ‘burqa dance’ by students went viral on social media. The event was hosted on the occasion of the completion of 75 years of the committee on May 28 and 29.

According to the local reports, some of the students wore burqas and performed an entertainer sequence on the Kodava Valaga music at the cultural event, the video of which went viral over social media. The video has however attracted sharp criticism from the community.

Islamists enraged over the viral video of the burqa dance

The Islamists, who were hurt by the performance, claimed that their religious sentiments were hurt and demanded an apology from the committee. Asfar Kodlipet, State General Secretary, SDPI Karnataka also called for legal action against the community. “I urge the prosecution to file a voluntary case against those who have committed an act of disrespect to the community by dressing shamefully at the diamond jubilee of the Rural Development Association in Kodagu district”, his tweet in Kannada roughly read.

Another Islamist stung by the burqa dance tweeted: “Sheer mockery of #Burkha in a stage program at #Kodagu dist’ arranged by ‘West Kolakeri Gramabhivriddhi Sangha’ presided by Katoleri Kuttappa on its diamond jubilee celebration on May 29. This program was supposed to be attended by BJP MLA K.G Bopayya, a BJP & Congress MLCs.”

Still another Islamist demanded strict legal action against the performers for “creating unrest in society by making a mockery of a society/community dress.”

Reportedly, MLC Veena Achaiah was also present at the event. The organizers called for a press meet on May 30 and apologized for the incident. “A few kids danced wearing burqa as part of the entertainment program. However, this was not hosted to hurt any religious sentiments,” said K Muddaiah, president of the committee.

The President further clarified that MLC Veena Achaiah was present for the inaugural ceremony but was not present during the burqa dance. The committee stated that there was communal harmony in the village and that the event or the dance was not organized with the intention of hurting the religious sentiments of the Muslims.

OpIndia Staff
