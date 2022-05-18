Maharashtra BJP leader Kirit Somaiya’s wife Medha Somaiya has filed a defamation case against Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut in Mumbai’s Shivdi Court. She has accused Sanjay Raut of harassing and defaming her over the allegations of a said ‘Toilet Scam’.

Medha Somaiya had earlier lodged a complaint against Raut at the Mulund police station in Mumbai. Reportedly, a notice was also sent to him. Speaking to the media after filing a defamation suit against Sanjay Raut, Kirit Somaiya said that Sanjay Raut had made false allegations against him and his wife. This came after Raut on April 15, this year had challenged Somaiya to expose him over an allegedly committed ‘Toilet Fraud’. However, Raut as claimed by him earlier, failed to produce documents over the alleged scam.

Defamation Petition 2500031/2022 against Sanjay Raut admitted at Sewree Court. Next hearing 26 may.



Somaiya charged Raut allegations of ₹100 crore toilet scam are baseless. Demand action against Raut pic.twitter.com/8s0wLFy69Y — Kirit Somaiya (@KiritSomaiya) May 18, 2022

In his accusations, Sanjay Raut had claimed that Medha Somaiya had committed a fraud of Rs 100 crore in the Toilet Scam. He also said that he has some documents in the case, which will expose the BJP leader. After lodging a complaint against Sanjay Raut last week, Kirit Somaiya had said that his wife Medha Somaiya was defamed and humiliated in this case. Medha Somaiya had demanded actions under IPC 503, 506 and 509 for character assassination against Raut in her complaint with the police.

However, after supposed inaction from the Mulund Police, the Somaiya couple reached the court and filed a Rs 100 crore defamation suit against Sanjay Raut today. “If I do not get justice from the Shivdi court, I am ready to take this matter to High Court as well,” Somaiya asserted while talking to the media. He had already announced taking legal action against Sanjay Raut earlier on his Twitter.

Prof Dr Medha Kirit Somaiya will file Criminal Defamation Suit/Complaint at Sewri Court Mumbai on 18 May against Shivsena Sanjay Raut for harrasment and defamation ( IPC 499, 500) in the name of ₹100 Crore Toilet Scam



Defamation Notice was given, Complaint was filled earlier pic.twitter.com/e6uwoDLEFD — Kirit Somaiya (@KiritSomaiya) May 16, 2022

With the Somaiyas taking the legal route, the matter will now be heard on May 26 in the local court. “We have filed this petition to teach Uddhav Thackeray a lesson. The Thackeray government is trying to intimidate us,” Kirit Somaiya alleged.

Prof Dr Medha Somaiya filed Complaint against Sanjay Raut at Mulund East Police Station, demanding actions under IPC 503, 506, 509 for Character Assanition charging ₹100 crore Toilet Scams@BJP4India pic.twitter.com/7VfWRVM2DZ — Kirit Somaiya (@KiritSomaiya) May 9, 2022

The matter has taken a u-turn which started when Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut in April had claimed that Medha Somaiya and the Yuva Pratishthan, a non-government organisation managed by the Somaiya family were involved in a Rs 100 crore toilet scam. “It is just hilarious how he’s come from INS Vikrant to such levels of fraud and committed a toilet ghotala. I was amused when I looked at the papers. How documents were made up. I will soon come out with the details. The NGO Yuva Pratishthan which they are running and the family is involved and we have all the fake bills that were made,” Raut said last month.