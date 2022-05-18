Wednesday, May 18, 2022
HomeNews ReportsBJP leader Kirit Somaiya's wife Medha Somaiya files Rs 100-crore defamation suit against Sanjay...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya’s wife Medha Somaiya files Rs 100-crore defamation suit against Sanjay Raut over his allegations of ‘Rs 100 crore Toilet Scam’

Sanjay Raut on April 15, 2022 had challenged Kirit Somaiya to expose him and his wife Medha Somaiya over an allegedly committed 'Toilet Fraud'

OpIndia Staff
BJP leader Kirit Somaiya and his wife Medha Somaiya
BJP leader Kirit Somaiya and his wife Medha Somaiya filed a defamation case against Sanjay Raut on Wednesday
47

Maharashtra BJP leader Kirit Somaiya’s wife Medha Somaiya has filed a defamation case against Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut in Mumbai’s Shivdi Court. She has accused Sanjay Raut of harassing and defaming her over the allegations of a said ‘Toilet Scam’.

Medha Somaiya had earlier lodged a complaint against Raut at the Mulund police station in Mumbai. Reportedly, a notice was also sent to him. Speaking to the media after filing a defamation suit against Sanjay Raut, Kirit Somaiya said that Sanjay Raut had made false allegations against him and his wife. This came after Raut on April 15, this year had challenged Somaiya to expose him over an allegedly committed ‘Toilet Fraud’. However, Raut as claimed by him earlier, failed to produce documents over the alleged scam.

In his accusations, Sanjay Raut had claimed that Medha Somaiya had committed a fraud of Rs 100 crore in the Toilet Scam. He also said that he has some documents in the case, which will expose the BJP leader. After lodging a complaint against Sanjay Raut last week, Kirit Somaiya had said that his wife Medha Somaiya was defamed and humiliated in this case. Medha Somaiya had demanded actions under IPC 503, 506 and 509 for character assassination against Raut in her complaint with the police.

However, after supposed inaction from the Mulund Police, the Somaiya couple reached the court and filed a Rs 100 crore defamation suit against Sanjay Raut today. “If I do not get justice from the Shivdi court, I am ready to take this matter to High Court as well,” Somaiya asserted while talking to the media. He had already announced taking legal action against Sanjay Raut earlier on his Twitter.

With the Somaiyas taking the legal route, the matter will now be heard on May 26 in the local court. “We have filed this petition to teach Uddhav Thackeray a lesson. The Thackeray government is trying to intimidate us,” Kirit Somaiya alleged.

The matter has taken a u-turn which started when Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut in April had claimed that Medha Somaiya and the Yuva Pratishthan, a non-government organisation managed by the Somaiya family were involved in a Rs 100 crore toilet scam. “It is just hilarious how he’s come from INS Vikrant to such levels of fraud and committed a toilet ghotala. I was amused when I looked at the papers. How documents were made up. I will soon come out with the details. The NGO Yuva Pratishthan which they are running and the family is involved and we have all the fake bills that were made,” Raut said last month.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
588,898FollowersFollow
26,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com