On May 6, a 26-year-old BJP worker Arjun Chowrasiya was found hanging in an abandoned building in the Cossipore area of Kolkata, West Bengal. Two days after Chowrasiya’s mysterious death, his bereaved mother revealed how her son had received death threats hours before he was found dead.

According to reports, Arjun Chowrasiya’s mother Laxmi told the media, “I had heard someone saying, ‘we will kill you and no one will even find your body’. Someone was heard saying so outside our house but I don’t know who the person was.”

Anand, Arjun’s brother, stated that an unidentified car was parked near the house on the night of the tragedy. “The car was seen at 4 am on Friday. No one knows whose vehicle it was. I have told the police about it. They have assured us that they are examining the CCTV footage of the nearby area and would let us know if any substantial thing is found,” Anand said.

On Friday, May 6, a West Bengal BJP member named Arjun Chowrasiya was found hanging in the Ghosh Bagan area inside an abandoned building in Cossipore. Chowrasiya, who was Cossipore BJYM Mandal Vice-President, had planned the celebrations to welcome Home Minister Amit Shah in Kolkata and was supposed to lead his Mandal team in a bike rally on May 6.

Following her son’s death, an inconsolable Laxmi alleged that he was murdered because he was a BJP member. The BJP had also blamed the ruling TMC party for the death of Arjun Chowrasiya.

Following the death, all the celebrations for Amit Shah’s welcome in Kolkata were cancelled. Union Home Minister Amit Shah had also visited Chowrasiya’s residence on May 6.