Monday, May 9, 2022
HomeNews ReportsI heard someone telling my son 'we will kill you, your body won't be...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

I heard someone telling my son ‘we will kill you, your body won’t be found’: BJP worker Arjun Chowrasiya’s mother

Anand, Arjun's brother, stated that an unidentified car was parked near the house on the night of the tragedy. "The car was seen at 4 am on Friday. No one knows whose vehicle it was. I have told the police about it", he said.

OpIndia Staff
Arjun Chowrasiya's mother says someone was threatening his son just hours before he was found dead
Mother of deceased BJP worker Arjun Chowrasiya claims her son had received death threats hours before he was found hanging
53

On May 6, a 26-year-old BJP worker Arjun Chowrasiya was found hanging in an abandoned building in the Cossipore area of Kolkata, West Bengal. Two days after Chowrasiya’s mysterious death, his bereaved mother revealed how her son had received death threats hours before he was found dead.

According to reports, Arjun Chowrasiya’s mother Laxmi told the media, “I had heard someone saying, ‘we will kill you and no one will even find your body’. Someone was heard saying so outside our house but I don’t know who the person was.”

Anand, Arjun’s brother, stated that an unidentified car was parked near the house on the night of the tragedy. “The car was seen at 4 am on Friday. No one knows whose vehicle it was. I have told the police about it. They have assured us that they are examining the CCTV footage of the nearby area and would let us know if any substantial thing is found,” Anand said.

On Friday, May 6, a West Bengal BJP member named Arjun Chowrasiya was found hanging in the Ghosh Bagan area inside an abandoned building in Cossipore. Chowrasiya, who was Cossipore BJYM Mandal Vice-President, had planned the celebrations to welcome Home Minister Amit Shah in Kolkata and was supposed to lead his Mandal team in a bike rally on May 6.

Following her son’s death, an inconsolable Laxmi alleged that he was murdered because he was a BJP member. The BJP had also blamed the ruling TMC party for the death of Arjun Chowrasiya.

Following the death, all the celebrations for Amit Shah’s welcome in Kolkata were cancelled. Union Home Minister Amit Shah had also visited Chowrasiya’s residence on May 6.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsBengal murder, political murders in Bengal, TMC murders
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
588,748FollowersFollow
26,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com