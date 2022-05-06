On Friday, a West Bengal BJP member named Arjun Chowrasiya was found hanging in the Ghosh Bagan area inside an abandoned building in Cossipore. Chowrasiya, who was Cossipore BJYM Mandal Vice-President had planned the celebrations to welcome Home Minister Amit Shah in Kolkata and was supposed to lead his Mandal team in a bike rally on May 6.

Canceling all the celebrations to welcome Shah, the BJP on Friday alleged that their party member was murdered by the TMC goons.

In a tweet, BJP West Bengal said, “The death and murder of our committed karyakarta Arjun Chowrasia (27), resident of Kashipur Assembly, is deeply distressing. In view of the unfortunate killing, all celebrations to welcome Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah in Kolkata stand cancelled.”

According to the reports, Chowrasiya had made all the arrangements for a bike rally to welcome Home Minister Shah to the state. He was supposed to lead more than 200 bikes in the rally. However, he was found hanging in an abandoned rail quarter in the Cossipore area this morning.

While the BJP has blamed the ruling TMC party for his death, MP Santanu Sen has denied the allegations and has said that the Police should be allowed to investigate the issue. “The allegations against us are baseless. Let the police investigate the matter”, he said.

Cossipore #BJYM Mandal Vice-President Arjun Chowrasia has been found hanged to death in an abandoned rail quarter this morning.



Meanwhile, North Kolkata BJP President Kalyan Choubey said that Arjun Chowrasiya was a very active member of the party. “He was an efficient party worker. We found him dead this morning”, he stated. Another senior BJP leader noted that MHA Amit Shah who is on a two-day visit to the state of West Bengal was upset after hearing the news and has asked to cancel all the celebrations.

Accordingly, all the celebrations for Amit Shah’s welcome in Kolkata have been canceled. Reports mention that Shah will visit Chowrasiya’s residence on Friday afternoon. The investigations in the case are underway.

Pertinently, this is not the first time when a BJP karyakarta has been found dead in the state of West Bengal. On April 19 this year, a BJP worker’s body was found mysteriously hanging from a tree at Mallarpur town in Birbhum District. The deceased, Purna Chandra Laha, aged 40, was a daily wager and an active supporter of the BJP in the state. While the BJP then stated that he was killed for political reasons, the family of the deceased claimed that the TMC workers had murdered Laha.

Also, in November 2021, Shambhu Maity (36) BJP leader had been hacked to death at Bhagabanpur in Purba Medinipur (East Midnapore) district of West Bengal. According to the reports, the body of the head of BJP’s Shakti Kendra in the Chandipur Assembly constituency was recovered from the banks of the Keleghai river.

On October 17, Mithun Ghosh (37), the district vice-president of the BJP’s youth wing, was shot dead in the Itahar area in Uttar Dinajpur district. Ghosh was fired upon by some unidentified miscreants right in front of his residence in Rajgram village. Though he was immediately rushed to the Raiganj Medical College and Hospital, the doctors declared him brought dead.

Several BJP karyakartas have been brutally murdered in the post poll violence that the state witnessed after the results of the state’s Vidhan Sabha was declared. The BJP has alleged that the number of party workers killed since the announcement of poll results on May 2 is over two dozen. The names of a few deceased party workers are Jayprakash Yadav, Anil Barman, Raja Samonto, Dhiren Barman, Prosenjit Das, Nirmal Mandal, Ghanshyam Rana, Arindam Midya Dharma Mandal, Chandan Roy, Haradhon Ray and many more.