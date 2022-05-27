In the latest development in the case of marital discord between famous Odia actress Barsha Priyadarshini and her actor-turned-politician husband Anubhav Mohanty, the Orrisa High Court ordered Anubhav Mohanty to refrain from making any video/comment against his wife and actor Barsha Priyadarshini in any media, including social media until their divorce proceedings do not end. A similar direction was also given to Barsha Priyadarshini.

The matter was listed today (May 27) before the Vacation Bench of Justice Bibhu Prasad Routray and Justice Mruganka Sekhar Sahoo for hearing.

On May 26, the actress had filed a petition with Orissa High Court requesting that ‘false and hate campaigns’ against her by her husband Anubhav Mohanty be stopped on social media. She has made her husband who is BJD MP from Kendrapara- Anubhav Mohanty, the Odisha government and the I&B Ministry parties in her petition.

The actress approached the court after Anubhav Mohanty shared his 4th video on YouTube claiming to expose the truth behind their estranged relationship. On the basis of Varsha’s petition, a case under IPC Section 509 and IT Act has been registered.

Notably, on Thursday, May 26, after the actress approached the High Court, Mohanty accused his wife and actress Barsha Priyadarshini of running fake accounts and fan pages, and urged people not to be fooled by some fake accounts.

“Request everyone to beware of some fake accounts, fan pages etc which have been created by Barsha Priyadarshini to abuse, argue, use slangs against me and people who are supporting the truth or speaking the truth,” read the Kendrapara MP’s Facebook post.

According to reports, the actress had earlier filed two police complaints against her husband. On May 25, the actress filed a complaint with the Cyber police station in Cuttak Anubhav tarnished her image in the public by posting videos on various social media platforms. Prior to this, she had filed a complaint at Purighat police station on May 22 accusing her husband of uploading videos on social media to defame her even as the case is sub-judice.

It may be noted that Anubhav Mohanty has been lately posting videos on his YouTube channel revealing why he filed for divorce from his estranged wife and actress Varsha Priyadarshini. He has to date, released 4 videos wherein he has spoken in length about the fallout between him and his actor wife.

In fact, in the second part of his video titled ‘untold story’ released on May 21, 2022, the actor-turned-politician Anubhav Mohanty spoke about, what he called the prime cause of divorcing his estranged wife and actress Barsha Priyadarshini. In a shocking claim, Anubhav Mohanty had claimed that even so many years have passed after their marriage, they have not established physical relationship as Barsha is against it. Anubhav said, “I had cited only one reason in the petition for separation from my wife. It was due to the non-consummation of marriage. She has not allowed the marital rights of a husband to me to date. She has always opposed the idea for the entire six years. Now, it is up to you to decide how long and why a husband will tolerate it.”

Anubhav Mohanty also asked people not to laugh at him over this, saying that physical relationship is an integral part of married life. Clarifying why filed the divorce petition six years after the marriage, the actor-turned-politician said that he tried every effort to save the marriage. He said that despite all efforts by him and his family, things did not improve between them. “Before I decided to file divorce, all of my family members, particularly elders, wanted to convince her. Both of our families discussed the matter together several times,” he said.

He also denied the allegations that he was neglecting Varsha and spoiled her happiness and a happy conjugal life. “It is totally wrong. It is not at all true that all was honky-dory between us or we were very happy and suddenly I decided to file divorce,” he said.

“Today, I want to clarify why I wanted divorce. When I first filed divorce petition in Delhi in 2020, I did not want the things to go public or any of us or our families should face any embarrassment or humiliation. I wanted that if things did not succeed between us, we should stop it through understanding and mutual agreement with respect to each other,” Anubhav added.

Anubhav Mohanty had filed the petition seeking to divorce wife Barsha Priyadarshini in September 2020 in Delhi. The petition was filed after Barsha had filed a complaint against him alleging domestic violence. In the divorce petition, Anubhav Mohanty had listed the non-consummation of his marriage as the prime reason. He had said his wife never had sex with him in the six years after the marriage, saying she was scared about the pain that would occur if they had sexual intercourse. He had also alleged that Barsha never allowed him to touch her and completely avoided all kinds of physical contact.

His other complaints against her included mental and verbal abuse, not maintaining any relationship with his family, not participating in any landmark events in his life etc. He had also written in the petition that in the six years, they stayed together for only 18 months, and she was at her parental home during the rest of the period.

While their divorce petition is being heard by the court, Anubhav has recently started to upload videos on YouTube claiming to expose Barsha Priyadarshini, which prompted the court to prevent both from making public comments against each other.

While Anubhav Mohanty is the sitting BJD MP from Kendrapara seat, Barsha Priyadarshini is associated with BJD too. She has been actively campaigning for the party. There are also rumours that Anubhav may be sidelined by the party leadership, adding speculations about a political side of the prolonged discord between the actor couple.

It may be recalled that in 2020, Anubhav Mohanty had been slapped with domestic violence case by his Ollywood actor wife Barsha Priyadarshini in the SDJM court in Cuttak.

Barsha has filed the case under section 12 of the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act. She has alleged assault and claimed that Mohanty harassed her. She has also appealed to the court for maintenance from Abubhav.

Barsha has alleged that her husband is a habitual drunkard. His friends often come to the home to have drinks. He has assaulted her and mentally harassed her several times. She further added that if she tried to stop him from drinking, he would physically assault her. He tried to throw her out of the house as well. Barsha claimed that Mohanty has extramarital affairs with multiple women from the Ollywood industry.

Anubhav Mohanty had, however, denied receiving any notice.

Anubhav Mohanty recently came in the limelight for threatening Odisha TV. He is known for his deep love for the actor Salman Khan and often seen pleading Khan for likes from his official Twitter account.