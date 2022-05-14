In a surprise move, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb announced today that he has resigned from the post. The CM of the North Eastern state submitted his resignation to governor Satyadev Narayan Arya today.

After submitting his resignation with the governor, BJP leader Biplab Kumar Deb said that he wants to work for strengthening the party. The resignation by the CM comes just a year before Tripura goes for polls. BJP had formed the government after a historic win 2018, which was under the rule of the Communists for a long time.

Before resigning today, Deb had met Union home minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda in Delhi on Friday, where he had discussed the position of the party in the state ahead of the polls.

Honoured to meet Home Minister of India Adarniya Shri @AmitShah ji at New Delhi today.



We had in-depth deliberations regarding development works and organization. pic.twitter.com/3Sp4zkB4en — Biplab Kumar Deb (@BjpBiplab) May 13, 2022

While the reason for the step is not known yet, there were rumours that he might go as there were reports of some infighting and dissent within the party in Tripura. Some were of the opinion that Biplab Deb won’t be able the lead the party to a second victory in the state, and a change in leadership is needed.

BJP is expected to announce a new CM soon after a meeting of the legislative party, which is scheduled for today evening. Reportedly, Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav and Party General Secretary Vinod Tawde have been appointed as central observers for the meeting, and they have already reached Agartala.