AAP Gujarat copies UNICEF video on ending child labour to promote its own politics, doesn’t give credit to the UN body

With all the funds available to the AAP's marketing department, as evident from their ads on every media platform, it is a bit embarrassing for the party that their state units are copying creative content from other sources.

OpIndia Staff
UNICEF shared the video to promote end of Child labour (Image source: Screenshot from UNICEF video)
12

On Wednesday, June 15, Aam Aadmi Party’s Gujarat unit tweeted a video to promote child education. The video talks about ending child labour and instead, sending children to schools. Sharing the video, the Aam Aadmi Party said that they are the only ones who give importance to education in nation-building. However, it doesn’t look like they are the only ones who thought about sending children to schools instead of making them work, as the video was created by United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF).

Sharing the video, the AAP Gujarat unit said, “Educated nation, able nation. The only government that considers the right to education as a primary duty and gives importance to education in nation building is the government of ‘Aam Aadmi Party’!”

However, the creative video was already shared on the 12th of June by UNICEF India. Sharing the video, UNICEF tweeted, “There is no place for child labour in our society. Every child must be given every opportunity to thrive. Today and every day, UNICEF will continue its work to #EndChildLabour everywhere.”

While sharing the video to further their own politics, AAP did not give any credit to UNICEF, the source from which they ‘copied’ the video, and didn’t give any disclaimers whether they have asked the UN body for any approval to use their content for AAP’s politics. AAP is trying to make inroads into Gujarat during the upcoming Gujarat elections later this year and they are trying to use AAP’s ‘education model’ to do that.

Even though quite a few Twitter users even called out AAP Gujarat for this blatant copying, AAP is yet to delete this video or offer an explanation for this act of copying others’ content without any credit.

Statistics have shown that AAP’s education model is a farce and ground realities don’t support the party’s claims, but it has not stopped the party from spending heavily on the promotion of this model. However, with all the funds available to the marketing department of the Aam Aadmi Party, as evident from their ads on every media platform, it is a bit embarrassing for the party that their state units are copying creative content from other sources.

