Sunday, June 5, 2022
Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal issue statements apologizing for their comments on Prophet Muhammad, say did not intend to hurt anyone’s sentiments

Earlier, BJP had suspended Nupur Sharma and Naveen Kumar Jindal from the party's primary membership for their comments.

Nupur Sharma said she made the remarks in haste of the moment
Nupur Sharma said that she did not intend to hurt anyone's religious sentiments
On June 5, following their suspension from the party, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokespersons Nupur Sharma and Naveen Kumar Jindal issued statements apologising for their remarks on Prophet Muhammad saying that they had no intentions to hurt anyone’s sentiments.

In a statement, Nupur Sharma said, “I have been attending TV debates for the past many days where our Mahadev was being insulted and disrespected continuously. It was mockingly being said that it is not a Shivling but a fountain. The Shivling was also being ridiculed by comparing it to roadside signs and poles in Delhi. I could not tolerate this continuous insult and disrespect towards our Mahadev and I said some things in response to it. If my words have caused discomfort or hurt religious feelings of anyone whatsoever, I hereby unconditionally withdraw my statement. It was never my intention to hurt anyone’s religious feelings.”

According to news agency PTI, Naveen Kumar Jindal also issued a similar statement that his remarks were not aimed at hurting the religious sentiments of any community.

Earlier, BJP had suspended Nupur Sharma and Naveen Kumar Jindal from the party’s primary membership. The suspension came after BJP issued a press release where it had said that the party respects all religions and denounced derogatory remarks made against any religious personality.

