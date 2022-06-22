Amid the ongoing political crisis in the state of Maharashtra where Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde along with more than 40 MLAs has turned rebellious against the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, an old clip of Shiv Sena Supremo Balasaheb Thackeray from the year 2010 has gone viral over the social media. Balasaheb Thackeray in the video can be heard criticizing the Congress party and calling it the party of eunuchs. It is notable that Eknath Shinde has said that Shiv Sena has diverted from the path of Balasaheb’s ideology.

Addressing the annual Dusshera rally at Shivaji Park back in the year 2010, Thackeray had launched a severe attack on the Congress party and had said that there were many eunuchs in the Congress and all were just busy bowing in honor of the Italian lady (Sonia Gandhi).

“Congress madhe itke hijade hijade ahet, chavauycha tari konala? Sagle jhuktaet tya Sonia Gandhi chya samor. Hi hijadyanchi aulad jo paryant ya deshavarti rajya kartie, Congress paksha mhanun, to paryant ya deshala changle divas yeu shaknaar nahi. (Congress party has so many members who are eunuchs. All are busy bowing in front of Sonia Gandhi. The country will never see good days until this army of eunuchs which calls itself as Congress party is ruling over India)”, he had said.

Thackeray had also slammed Congress for tampering with the votes. He had alleged that the party had won the then elections by manipulating the voting machines. He stated that after Mughal and British rule, now the country was headed by an Italian. Referring to Sonia Gandhi, he said she was a hostess in a hotel and had asked the crowd rhetorically whose leadership had they accepted.

In the 45 minutes long speech, Thackeray further stated that Jawaharlal Nehru had wrecked the country by giving preference to Islamists. He said that Kashmir was still burning and there was discussion still ongoing on whether it was part of this country. Slamming the party for not punishing terrorist Afzal Guru, Thackeray then had predicted doom if Congress continued to rule the country. “Saat Varsh zale Afzal la fasshi nahi. Ka? Dor milat nahi? Kaay! Hijadyancha rajya ahe Hijadyancha (It’s been seven years and Afzal has not been hanged. Why? They can’t find a rope? No doubt eunuchs are ruling the country)”, he had reiterated. (7:00 onward)

It is important to note that Shiv Sena Supremo Balasaheb Thackeray had addressed the crowd in Mumbai in presence of his son Uddhav Thackeray and grandson Aaditya Thackeray who hold the positions of state Chief Minister and Environment Minister respectively at present. The duo as stated by Shiv Sena rebel leader Eknath Shinde have stepped far away from the ideologies of Balasaheb Thackeray by creating an alliance with the Congress party and NCP in the year 2019.

Eknath Shinde who is in Assam’s Guwahati at present, clearly stated on Wednesday that Shiv Sena was stepping far away from its policies of Hindutva and that was disrespecting the ideologies of party founder Balasaheb Thackeray. He also added that the Shiv Sena formed by Balasaheb Thackeray was different from the one that is led by CM Uddhav Thackeray. In a recent update to the ongoing Maharashtra political crisis, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has tweeted that the political developments in the state are hinting towards the dismissal of Vidhan Sabha. Meanwhile, the BJP had directed all its MLAs to stay put and not travel to foreign countries as their presence will be required in Mumbai.