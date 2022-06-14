On June 14, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, along with the chiefs of three armed forces, launched the Agnipath scheme for the recruitment of youth in the armed forces. Those who get enrolled in the armed forces under this scheme would be called Agniveers. The enrollment under the scheme will be open for both men and women for a four-year period, including the training.

During the press conference, Defence Minister said that after the four-year service period, Agniveers will get preference in PSUs, and State Governments’ jobs and announcements for such jobs will be made soon by the respective authorities. The Government has announced the recruitment of 46,000 Agniveers this year.

भारतीय सेनाओ को विश्व की बेहतरीन सेना बनाने की दिशा में आज Cabinet Committee on Security ने एक ऐतिहासिक निर्णय लिया है I आज हम ‘अग्निपथ’ नामक एक transformative योजना ला रहे हैं जो हमारी Armed Forces में transformative changes लाकर उन्हें fully modern और well equipped बनाएगी: RM — रक्षा मंत्री कार्यालय/ RMO India (@DefenceMinIndia) June 14, 2022

Agnipath scheme would allow the patriotic and motivated youth to serve in the armed forces for a short period of four-year. As per the press release by the Defence Ministry, the scheme has been designed to enable a youthful profile of the Armed forces.

During the press conference, Chief of the Army Staff Manoj Pandey said that while formulating the recruitment structure under the scheme, the strategies followed by different countries were studied. Adding to the fact, Defence Minister said everyone should understand nothing has been copied from the armed forces of other countries, but the recruitment model was studied, and features were modified and adapted as per the needs and requirements of the Indian Armed Forces.

The Ministry added, “This is a major defence policy reform introduced by the Government to usher in a new era in the Human Resource policy of the three Services. The policy, which comes into immediate effect, will hereafter govern the enrolment for the three services.”

Benefits for the recruited under the Agnipath scheme

The recruits under the Agnipath scheme, also known as Agniveers, will get attractive benefits that include a customised monthly package clubbed with risk and hardship allowances as applicable in the three services. After Agniveers complete four-year of service in the armed forces, they will get a one-time ‘SevaNidhi’ package that would comprise their contribution, including accrued interest thereon.

अग्निवीरों के लिए एक अच्छी pay package, 4 साल की सेवा के बाद exit पर Seva Nidhi Package एवं एक liberal ‘Death and disability package’ की भी व्यवस्था की गई है: रक्षा मंत्री — रक्षा मंत्री कार्यालय/ RMO India (@DefenceMinIndia) June 14, 2022

The Government will match the contribution from the accumulated amount of their contribution, including the interest. As per the press release, the contribution made by the recruits will be around Rs 5.02 Lakh, which will be matched by the Government. At the exit, Agniveers will get Rs 11.71 lakh as SevaNidhi fund. It is noteworthy that the amount paid to the Agniveers as SevaNidhi will be exempt from Income Tax.

Sevanidhi breakdown as per govt’s press release. Source: PIB

The Ministry said, “The ‘SevaNidhi’ would aid the Agniveer to pursue his/her future dreams without any financial pressure, which is normally the case for young people from the financially deprived strata of society.” Apart from that, Agniveers will also get a non-contributory Life Insurance Cover of Rs 48 lakh for the duration of their engagement period in the Indian Armed Forces.

इससे economy को भी higher skilled workforce की उपलब्धता होगी जो productivity gain और overall GDP growth में सहायक होगा: रक्षा मंत्री — रक्षा मंत्री कार्यालय/ RMO India (@DefenceMinIndia) June 14, 2022

During the period of service, the recruits will learn various military skills, including discipline, physical fitness, leadership qualities, courage and patriotism. The Ministry added, “Post this stint of four-year, the Agniveers will be infused into the civil society where they can contribute immensely towards the nation-building process. The skills gained by each Agniveer will be recognised in a certificate to form part of his unique resume.”

Enrollment of Agniveers for JCO and other ranks

Around 25% of the recruited Agniveers will be enrolled in Armed Forces as regular cadres post the four-year service. 100% of candidates can apply on a volunteer basis to enrol in the regular cadre. The Ministry said, “They would be required to serve for a further engagement period of a minimum of 15 years and would be governed by the existing terms and conditions of the service of Junior Commissioned Officers/Other Ranks in Indian Army and their equivalent in Indian Navy and Indian Air Force and that of Non-Combatant enrolled in the Indian Air Force, as amended from time-to-time.”

Upto 25% #Agniveers to be selected as regular cadre based on central, transparent system after four years.



100 % candidates can apply on volunteer basis to enroll in regular cadre.



3/n pic.twitter.com/UDTMy0l113 — Jaideep Bhatnagar (@DG_PIB) June 14, 2022

Terms and Conditions laid down for recruitment

The Agniveers recruited under the scheme would form a distinct rank in the armed forces. It will be different from the existing ranks.

Post four-year service, they will be offered an opportunity to apply for permanent enrolment in the Armed Forces. These applications will be considered in a centralised manner based on objective criteria, including performance during their four-year engagement period, and up to 25% of each specific batch of Agniveers will be enrolled in the regular cadre of the Armed Forces.

Enrollment of the Agniveers will take place via a centralised online system for all three services with specialised rallies and campus interviews from recognised technical institutes such as Industrial Training Institutes and National Skills Qualifications Framework, among others.

It will be based on an ‘All India All Class’ basis. The eligible age will be between 17.5 years to 21 years. Agniveers have to pass required medical eligibility conditions as per the armed forces as applicable to respective categories/trades.

The educational qualification for Agniveers will remain as in vogue for enrollment in various categories. For example, for entry into General Duty (GD) soldier, the educational qualification is Class 10.