Tuesday, June 21, 2022
HomeNews ReportsWill never compromise on Hindutva for power, says 'rebel' Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde,...
News Reports
Updated:

Will never compromise on Hindutva for power, says ‘rebel’ Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde, Shiv Sena removes him from post of legislative party leader

Sewri MLA Ajay Chaudhary has been appointed as the new Shiv Sena Legislative Party leader.

OpIndia Staff
Eknath Shinde
Eknath Shinde is the Cabinet Minister of Urban Development and Public Works in Government Of Maharashtra. (Image source: Free Press Journal)
68

The political drama in Maharashtra took yet another twist as Shiv Sena removed its ‘rebel’ leader Eknath Shinde from the post of legislative party leader in the assembly. Sewri MLA Ajay Chaudhary has been appointed as the new Shiv Sena Legislative Party leader. Meanwhile, Eknath Shinde, whose phone was apparently unreachable, used his phone to tweet that he will not compromise on Balasaheb’s Hindutva for power.

Shinde, who is reportedly in Surat, Gujarat since yesterday, tweeted, “We are Balasaheb’s staunch Shiv Sainiks. Balasaheb has taught us Hindutva. We have never and will never cheat for power regarding Balasaheb’s thoughts and Dharmaveer Anand Dighe Saheb’s teachings”

Eknath Shinde had reportedly gone ‘missing‘ after the Maharashtra Legislative Council elections on Monday, June 20th, along with the MLAs loyal to him. Following cross-voting by some MLAs of Shiv Sena in MLC elections which helped BJP, party supremo Uddhav Thackeray had called a meeting of all the party MLAs. However, Shinde and 13 other MLAs skipped the meeting as the crisis within MVA government continued to deepen.

While Shiv Sena is scampering to keep its flock together, their ally Sharad Pawar has said that he has full faith in Uddhav Thackeray and he is confident that they will find a way out of the situation. NCP chief Pawar is currently in Delhi for the opposition meet ahead of the Presidential elections and will meet Uddhav Thackeray tonight.

Shiv Sena is not the only party in turmoil after the MLC elections in Maharashtra. On Monday night, several Congress workers protested against the Congress party after Dalit leader Chandrakant Handore lost the elections due to cross-voting by his own party’s MLAs.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Maharashtra MLC Elections: What exactly happened, and what does it mean politically for the BJP and MVA? Explained

Suyash -
the victory of BJP's fifth candidate Prasad Lad came as a surprise when he managed to securre 28 votes, indicating cross voting from the MVA faction.
Politics

KCR and his national ambitions: How and why he thinks he is showing the way

S. Sudhir Kumar -
How does anyone trust KCR? His U-turns on issues and people are now legendary. His vitriol, especially on the BJP and its leaders, has isolated him from a lot of apolitical folks in the state.

‘Yoga is shirk’, ‘not allowed in Islam’: Islamists on Twitter ask Muslims not to practice Yoga, deride the ancient Hindu practice

Multiple websites went down as Cloudflare system faced issue, read details

Kerala journalist who complained against CM Pinarayi Vijayan in corruption case, now booked for ‘making porn’

Yashwant Sinha for President? TMC VP nudges party chief Mamata via a sly tweet

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
590,081FollowersFollow
27,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com