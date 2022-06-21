Tuesday, June 21, 2022
HomeNews ReportsMaharashtra MLC elections: Congress workers protest against own party after cross-voting leads to loss...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Maharashtra MLC elections: Congress workers protest against own party after cross-voting leads to loss of Dalit figure

When results emerged, it was found that Bhai Jagtap won the elections while the Congress party's lone Dalit candidate lost. Reportedly, the party had fielded Chandrakant Handore in the hopes of securing Dalit votes in the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (MLC) polls.

OpIndia Staff
Congress workers protests against party after loss of Dalit candidate in MLC elections
Chandrakant Handore, protests by Congress workers, images via Maharashtra Today
64

On Monday (June 20), Congress workers protested against its own party after its Dalit candidate Chandrakant Handore suffered a major loss in the Maharashtra Legislative Council elections.

In a video shared by ABP News journalist Jitendra K Dixit, the Congress party workers took to the streets in Chembur and raised slogans of ‘Congress Murdabad.’ They were reportedly miffed about the cross-voting within the party during the MLC elections.

As per reports, the grand-old party had fielded two candidates, namely, Chandrakant Handore and Bhai Jagtap, despite knowing that it had the numbers to ensure the victory of only one candidate.

Handore was projected as Congress’ first choice. Given that it would require the vote from its allies, it was expected that the MLC candidate Bhai Jagtap would have slim chances.

When results emerged, it was found that Bhai Jagtap won the elections while the Congress party’s lone Dalit candidate lost. Reportedly, the party had fielded Chandrakant Handore in the hopes of securing Dalit votes in the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (MLC) polls.

While speaking about the matter to The Indian Express, Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam said, “It is unfortunate that Dalit candidate Chrandkant Handore, who supposedly got the first preference, lost to a Congress candidate of second preference Bhai Jagtap. This is very bad and prima facie, it looks like sabotage by our own people.”

Chandrakant Handore and its relationship with the Congress

Handore had earlier served as a BMC corporator in 1985 and as the mayor of Mumbai between 1992-1993. Hailed as a Dalit activist, he was earlier associated with the Republican Party of India.

He later joined the Congress party and won the Assembly elections from Chembur consecutively in 2004 and 2009. Chandrakant Handore was appointed as Maharastra Congress’ Working President in February last year.

Performance of the BJP in the Maharashtra Legislative Council elections

The Bharatiya Janata Party had outperformed its political rivals, namely, the Shiv Sena, Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in the MLC elections.

While the saffron party bagged 5 seats, NCP got 2, Congress got 1 and Shiv Sena secured 2 seats only. Ram Shinde, Uma Khapre, Prasad Lad, Pravin Darekar and Shrikant Bhartiya of the BJP emerged victorious in the MLC polls.

BJP leader and former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis remarked, “We have got all five candidates elected. In Rajya Sabha, BJP got 123 votes. In the council elections, we got 134 votes. For our 5th candidate, we didn’t have the votes. But he got more votes than two Congress candidates.”

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsCongress Maharashtra, Chandrakant Handore, Maharashtra MLC elections
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Maharashtra MLC Elections: What exactly happened, and what does it mean politically for the BJP and MVA? Explained

Suyash -
the victory of BJP's fifth candidate Prasad Lad came as a surprise when he managed to securre 28 votes, indicating cross voting from the MVA faction.
Politics

KCR and his national ambitions: How and why he thinks he is showing the way

S. Sudhir Kumar -
How does anyone trust KCR? His U-turns on issues and people are now legendary. His vitriol, especially on the BJP and its leaders, has isolated him from a lot of apolitical folks in the state.

‘Yoga is shirk’, ‘not allowed in Islam’: Islamists on Twitter ask Muslims not to practice Yoga, deride the ancient Hindu practice

Multiple websites went down as Cloudflare system faced issue, read details

Kerala journalist who complained against CM Pinarayi Vijayan in corruption case, now booked for ‘making porn’

Yashwant Sinha for President? TMC VP nudges party chief Mamata via a sly tweet

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
590,081FollowersFollow
27,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com