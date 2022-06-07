Nine days on, the police are still trying to nab the Hyderabad gang rape fifth accused- Umair Khan (18), the nephew of an AIMIM leader, who is still at large. Meanwhile, India Today has reported that the politically influential families of the five accused involved in the rape of a 17-year-old girl that happened on the night of May 28th in the city’s Jubliee Hill area, are using their political clout and influence to pressurise the victim’s family to drop charges against the accused.

Shocking bid to influence Hyderabad gangrape victim; accused’s family tried ‘negotiations’. @KP_Aashish gets us more on this. #ITVideo pic.twitter.com/g31ui0CgtY — IndiaToday (@IndiaToday) June 7, 2022

According to the report, the accused’s family attempted to negotiate with the victim’s family through a few influential people, but the survivor’s family has been steadfast. The victim’s family has refused to give in to the pressure and has urged that the rapists be punished severely.

Accused of the Hyderabad gang rape had misbehaved with another girl in the pub the same day

In another important development in the Hyderabad gang rape, reports have emerged suggesting that the accused had misbehaved with another minor girl in the same pub on the same day, where the gang-rape victim had gone to attend a party on May 28.

As per a report by Telangana Today, on Monday, Hyderabad police checked the footage from the pub’s CCTV cameras again as part of their investigation and discovered that the accused had misbehaved with another girl as well. The police are attempting to locate and speak with the girl, who appeared to be a minor.

BJP outrage against Hyderabad police apathy, burn Telangana CM’s effigy

Meanwhile, the police’s inability to nab the fifth accused Umair Khan, despite the fact that nine days had gone since the crime, has sparked major protests in Hyderabad. Several members of the Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the youth wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took to the streets on Monday to protest against Telangana Chief Minister and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief K Chandrasekhar Rao. His effigy was burnt. The BJP leaders were outraging against the police’s apathy in handling the Hyderabad gang rape case where the accused belonged to the families of AIMIM and KCR’s party leaders. The protestors demanded a CBI investigation into the rape case. However, the police teams soon reached the spot and detained some of the workers taking them away in police vans.

Waqf board leader’s car was taken to a farmhouse and was wiped clean to destroy evidence

On June 6, OpIndia reported how the Hyderabad police revealed that the accused had tried to destroy evidence of the crime by cleaning the white Innova car, in which the 17-year-old girl was raped. However, the police team found some crucial evidence from the car, and a detailed forensics report is awaited.

The police, meanwhile, have invoked Section 201 of the Indian Penal Code (causing the disappearance of evidence of the offence or giving false information to screen the offender) against the accused. Notably, the Innova car that was used for the crime was being used by the Waqf Board functionary as his official vehicle. It did not have a registered number plate and was found hidden in a farmhouse in Moinabad that belonged to a close relative of a political family.