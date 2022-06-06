The Hyderabad police are collecting evidence on the rape incident that happened on the night of May 28th in the city’s Jubliee Hill area. As per reports, the accused had tried to destroy evidence of the crime by cleaning the white Innova car, in which the 17-year-old girl was raped. Notably, the names of kins of an All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MLA and a TRS leader have appeared in connection with the gang rape.

The police have invoked Section 201 of the Indian Penal Code (causing the disappearance of evidence of the offence or giving false information to screen the offender) against the accused.

However, despite the accused’s best attempts, the investigators still managed to gather some crucial evidence after examining the recovered red Mercedes and Toyota Innova for close to three hours on Sunday. Notably, the police had recovered the Toyota Innova, the second car used in the crime, on June 4. The first car, a red Mercedes was seized earlier.

While the investigators collected biological fluids, strands of long hair, earrings, and other materials from the Innova, which was allegedly used in the crime, the clues team discovered strands of long hair, a woman’s footwear, face masks, sanitiser, and shuttlecocks among other items in the red Mercedes. Fingerprints have also been collected from both vehicles. All the vital evidence was sent for forensic examination.

It may be noted that when the victim left the pub, she had reportedly boarded the red Mercedes along with a few boys on her way to the eatery at Banjara Hills. The Innova, which reportedly did not have a registered number plate, was used for the crime.

According to reports, after learning of the plaint, the accused had left the Innova car at a farmhouse.

The farmhouse near Moinabad where the accused hid the Innova is registered in the name of a close relative of a political family. The car, incidentally, was discovered to be registered in the name of another woman. Police are now probing how the Waqf Board functionary was using this vehicle as his official vehicle.

Fourth arrest made in the case

Meanwhile, the police Sunday arrested the fourth accused in the Hyderabad gang rape case, who is a minor. The fifth accused, an adult, is yet to be arrested, they said. On Saturday, the police arrested two minors including the son of a senior Waqf board official in connection with the gang rape of a 17-year-old girl at Jubilee Hills. A day before, police had made their first arrest in the case, detaining one Saduddin Malik.

The Hyderabad gang rape case

On 28th May 2022, a 17-year-old minor girl had gone to attend a party at the Amnesia and Insomnia Pub in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. The party was hosted by two of her friends. Some other boys also had met her in the same pub.

In his complaint to the jubilee hills police station on June 1, the girl’s father said that some boys in a Mercedes car brought his daughter out of the pub and took her in the car, and then gang-raped her.

According to the father’s complaint, his daughter had gone to a party in the pub on the afternoon of May 28. At around 5.30 pm, some boys took her away in a red Mercedes numbered TS09 FL6460. Along with this, some boys came there in an Innova with a temporary registration number.

The father has also stated in his complaint that these boys also abused and assaulted his daughter, due to which she suffered minor injuries on her neck. At that time, the girl was in deep shock and was unable to tell the exact details of what happened.

Based on the complaint of the minor girl’s father, a case has been registered against the accused under Sections 354, Section 376, and Section 323 of the IPC and Sections 9 and 10 of the POCSO Act.