Thursday, June 2, 2022
India is ready with plans, Pakistan will be broken into 3 parts, denuclearised and demilitarised: Former Pak PM Imran Khan

"Think tanks in India are mulling to separate Balochistan, they have plans", said Imran Khan while saying that India is planning to split Pakistan in 3 parts

Imran Khan, the ousted Pakistan Prime Minister and Chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), said on Wednesday that if the government did not make a good decision, Pakistan will split into three parts because India was ready with its plans.

In an interview with BOL News, the former prime minister, who was removed from office following a no-confidence vote earlier this year, claimed that the country is on the verge of death if “right decisions” are not made, and that it may default. Imran Khan stated that if Pakistan is devastated, it would default, and the international community will pressure Pakistan to denuclearize as Ukraine did in the 1990s.

When questioned about his future plan in light of the possibility that he may not be able to return to power, Imran Khan responded, “The actual problem here is of Pakistan and establishment. If the establishment does not take the right decision, then I will give it to you in writing that they will be destroyed, and the armed forces will be the first ones to be devastated,” he told the interviewer adding, “Pakistan will be broken in three parts.”

“If the right decisions aren’t made at this time then the country is going towards suicide,” Imran Khan stated. “Think tanks in India are mulling to separate Balochistan, they have plans, this is why I am putting pressure,” Imran Khan further added.

During the interview, PTI chief Imran Khan also acknowledged that his ascent to power had been fragile from the start since he lacked the majority. Khan emphasised that he had been stripped of ultimate authority and had to rely on coalition partners to form the government, a mistake he vowed he would not repeat, adding that he would prefer reelections but would never accept a compromise.

Former president Asif All Zardari slammed Imran Khan over these comments and said that no Pakistani could talk of tearing the country apart. “This language is not of a Pakistani but of Modi. Imran Khan’s power is not everything in the world, be brave and learn to stand on your feet and do politics now,” Zardari said.

PML-N leader Talal Chaudhry responded to Imran Khan’s remarks and said that only a ‘mentally ill person’ could make such statements. “In the past, Imran Khan said it is better to drop nuclear bomb on Pakistan, he also asked people to start civil disobedience movement and send money through hundii,” Chaudhry said.

