Shiv Sena workers clash with supporters of rebel minister, beat policemen

Amidst Maharashtra political turmoil, violence broke out on the streets of Kolhapur as supporters of rebel Maharashtra minister Rajendra Patil (Yadravkar) and some Shiv Sena workers met face to face. Workers of the Uddhav Thackeray-led party attacked even the police when they intervened to bring the situation under control, as shown in videos viral on the internet.

Uddhav Thakrey’s supporter beaten by Rajendra Patil’s supporter. Rajendra Patil is an independent MLA who support Eknath Shinde. pic.twitter.com/C20RSf4g1J — Facts (@BefittingFacts) June 28, 2022

According to reports, followers of Yadravkar, an independent MLA from Shirol in Kolhapur, came out to support him in Jaysingpur town. Following that, a group of Shiv Sena supporters attempted to conduct a demonstration nearby. Shiv Sena workers were halted roughly 200 metres away by police, according to Kolhapur Superintendent of Police Shailesh Balkawade. After that, the confrontation turned violent, with workers and volunteers from both camps hitting each other. When policemen attempted to contain the commotion, they were also attacked.

It is worth noting that Shiv Sena MP and Uddhav Thackeray loyalist Sanjay Raut recently made veiled threats of violence against the rebel MLAs who have joined Eknath Shinde’s ‘rebel’ camp. In an interview with ANI on Friday, Raut stated that the (Eknath Shinde) group that is opposing them must understand that Shiv Sena workers are yet to come on the streets. He stated that such wars are fought through the courts or on the streets.

Earlier on Thursday, while speaking to NDTV, Sanjay Raut had directly threatened the rebel MLAs with street violence. When questioned about whether or not Uddhav Thackeray will stay the chief minister, he stated, “Let all the MLAs come to the floor of the House. We will see then. These MLAs who have left… will ultimately have to come back to Maharashtra. They will find it difficult to return and move around in Maharashtra.”