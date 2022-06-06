A day after media reports claimed that the Reserve Bank of India is mulling new currency notes with faces of other national leaders apart from Gandhi, the central bank has issued a statement denying them.

In a statement, the RBI has stated that currently there is no such proposal to make any changes in the existing currency and bank notes by replacing the image of Mahatma Gandhi with that of others.

There is no such proposal by the Reserve Bank of India to make any changes in the existing currency and bank notes: RBI on reports suggesting that it is considering changes to the existing currency, and bank notes by replacing Mahatma Gandhi's face with that of others pic.twitter.com/DtPL2a8WeS — ANI (@ANI) June 6, 2022

On June 5, several media outlets published reports citing ‘government sources’ that the RBI is considering the usage of watermark images of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam and Rabindranath Tagore on currency notes.

Screenshot from NIE report

screenshot from ABP News report

The media reports had stated that RBI and the Security Printing and Minting Corporation of India (SPMCIL) have sent two different sample sets featuring watermarks of the three prominent figures to IIT-Delhi Emeritus Professor Dilip T Shahani and the said professor has been asked to choose one set.

However, the RBI has now denied the reports and has clarified that no such proposal is under consideration.