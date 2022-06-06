Monday, June 6, 2022
RBI denies reports of issuing currency notes with the faces of Abdul Kalam or Tagore, says no such proposal

The media reports had stated that RBI and the Security Printing and the Minting Corporation of India (SPMCIL) have sent two different sample sets featuring watermarks of the three prominent figures to IIT-Delhi Emeritus Professor Dilip T Shahani and the said professor has been asked to choose one set.

RBI says no plan to bring notes with faces other than Gandhi
Representational image, credit: Deccan Chronicle
A day after media reports claimed that the Reserve Bank of India is mulling new currency notes with faces of other national leaders apart from Gandhi, the central bank has issued a statement denying them.

In a statement, the RBI has stated that currently there is no such proposal to make any changes in the existing currency and bank notes by replacing the image of Mahatma Gandhi with that of others.

On June 5, several media outlets published reports citing ‘government sources’ that the RBI is considering the usage of watermark images of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam and Rabindranath Tagore on currency notes.

Screenshot from NIE report
screenshot from ABP News report

The media reports had stated that RBI and the Security Printing and Minting Corporation of India (SPMCIL) have sent two different sample sets featuring watermarks of the three prominent figures to IIT-Delhi Emeritus Professor Dilip T Shahani and the said professor has been asked to choose one set.

However, the RBI has now denied the reports and has clarified that no such proposal is under consideration.

