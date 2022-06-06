Monday, June 6, 2022
‘You will end up like Moosewala’: Maharashtra govt increases security of Salman Khan after actor receives a death threat

The anonymous letter addressed to the actor and his father read, "Salim Khan, Salman Khan bahut jald aapka moosewala hoga"

The Maharashtra department of Home Affairs on Monday tightened the security of Bollywood actor Salman Khan after a threat letter was sent to him and his father, Salim Khan, on Sunday, June 5.

The anonymous letter addressed to the actor and his father read, “Salim Khan, Salman Khan bahut jald aapka moosewala hoga KGBLB” (Salim Khan, Salman Khan, very soon y’all will end up like Moosewala).

After the letter was received, the Maharashtra police sprung into action. The actor’s house started resembling a fortress with contingents of police force deployed in and around his Bandra house. The Bandra police also registered an FIR against unknown people under IPC sections 506-II (Criminal intimidation), based on a complaint lodged by Salim Khan.

According to reports, the letter was spotted by Salim Khan’s bodyguards when he went for his morning walk on Sunday. The police revealed that on early Sunday morning, at around 7.40 am, Salim Khan was sitting on a bench at the Bandra Bandstand, which is his routine, after a morning walk when an unidentified man handed him a letter which mentioned a threat to kill the father-son duo. Later, with the help of his security personnel, Salim Khan contacted the police and an FIR was registered

The Maharashtra police are also quizzing Lawrance Bishnoi regarding the threat note sent to Salman Khan. Bishnoi is currently lodged in Tihar Jail since last year when Delhi Police filed a case of anti-organized crime law, MCOCA Act against him and his other gang members.

The letter assumes significance as it comes days after Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala was killed by members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, who had threatened to kill Salman Khan in 2018 when the blackbuck poaching case was in court. Blackbucks are considered sacred among the Bishnoi community.

It may be recalled that Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, a close aide of the feared gangster Lawrence Bishnoi had taken responsibility for the sensational Sidhu Moosewala murder in Punjab. In a Facebook post from his account, Brar took responsibility for the murder of the controversial singer.

The Lawrence gangster group also published a Facebook post confirming that it was them who carried out this killing.

