Today (June 14), on the second death anniversary of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, his sister Shweta Singh Kirti took to Instagram to pen an emotional note for her deceased brother. The actor was found dead under mysterious circumstances at his apartment in Bandra, Mumbai on June 14, 2020.

His untimely death was mourned by millions of his fans and supporters around the world. It triggered a massive debate on Bollywood’s entrenched drug culture and toxicity of nepotism and power play, which fans blamed for the actor’s untimely death.

Paying her heartfelt tribute to her beloved brother, Shweta Singh Kirti urged late Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans to light a lamp today and perform a selfless action to bring a smile to someone’s face.

In her post, where Shweta Singh Kirti used an old picture of the 34-year-old actor holding the hand of one of his young fans, she wrote, “It has been 2 years since you left your mortal abode, Bhai, but you have become immortal because of the values you stood for. Kindness, compassion and love for all were your virtues. You wanted to do so much for so many. We shall continue to model after your wonderful virtues and ideals in your honor. Bhai, you have changed the world for the better and will continue to do so even in your absence,” she said.

“Let us all light a lamp today and perform a selfless action to bring a smile to someone’s face,” she added.

“Ghar se masjid hain bahut door chalo yuun karle, kisi rote hue bachche ko hasaya jae. #ForeverSushant”, she ended her post with a poem by Muqtida Hasan Nida Fazli, commonly known as Nida Fazli, roughly translated as, “since the mosque is too far away from home, let’s make a crying child laugh for a while.”

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

On June 14, 2020, actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his apartment. He allegedly committed suicide, according to the Mumbai Police. However, the case took a lot of twists and turns over time and eventually, the case was handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation. The investigation agency had issued a statement some time back in which they said that the investigation was underway and the death case was being probed from all angles.

The untimely death of the actor had, however, opened a pandora’s box for Bollywood, with a host of well-known actors and filmmakers opening up about the hierarchy in Bollywood or the ‘privilege club’ and how hard it is for an outsider to be successful in the industry. Moreover, the actor’s death also turned the spotlight on the drug culture prevailing in Bollywood, with NCB rounding up several Bollywood celebrities who were accused of consuming and procuring drugs.