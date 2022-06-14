Tuesday, June 14, 2022
HomeNews ReportsSushant Singh Rajput's sister pens a heartfelt note on actor's 2nd death anniversary, asks...
EntertainmentNews ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister pens a heartfelt note on actor’s 2nd death anniversary, asks fans to light a lamp and help someone smile

On June 14, 2020, actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his apartment in Bandra, Mumbai.

OpIndia Staff
Shweta Kirti Singh pens an emotional note for brother Sushant Singh Rajput on his second death anniversary
4

Today (June 14), on the second death anniversary of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, his sister Shweta Singh Kirti took to Instagram to pen an emotional note for her deceased brother. The actor was found dead under mysterious circumstances at his apartment in Bandra, Mumbai on June 14, 2020.

His untimely death was mourned by millions of his fans and supporters around the world. It triggered a massive debate on Bollywood’s entrenched drug culture and toxicity of nepotism and power play, which fans blamed for the actor’s untimely death.

Paying her heartfelt tribute to her beloved brother, Shweta Singh Kirti urged late Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans to light a lamp today and perform a selfless action to bring a smile to someone’s face.

In her post, where Shweta Singh Kirti used an old picture of the 34-year-old actor holding the hand of one of his young fans, she wrote, “It has been 2 years since you left your mortal abode, Bhai, but you have become immortal because of the values you stood for. Kindness, compassion and love for all were your virtues. You wanted to do so much for so many. We shall continue to model after your wonderful virtues and ideals in your honor. Bhai, you have changed the world for the better and will continue to do so even in your absence,” she said.

“Let us all light a lamp today and perform a selfless action to bring a smile to someone’s face,” she added.

“Ghar se masjid hain bahut door chalo yuun karle, kisi rote hue bachche ko hasaya jae. #ForeverSushant”, she ended her post with a poem by Muqtida Hasan Nida Fazli, commonly known as Nida Fazli, roughly translated as, “since the mosque is too far away from home, let’s make a crying child laugh for a while.”

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

On June 14, 2020, actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his apartment. He allegedly committed suicide, according to the Mumbai Police. However, the case took a lot of twists and turns over time and eventually, the case was handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation. The investigation agency had issued a statement some time back in which they said that the investigation was underway and the death case was being probed from all angles.

The untimely death of the actor had, however, opened a pandora’s box for Bollywood, with a host of well-known actors and filmmakers opening up about the hierarchy in Bollywood or the ‘privilege club’ and how hard it is for an outsider to be successful in the industry. Moreover, the actor’s death also turned the spotlight on the drug culture prevailing in Bollywood, with NCB rounding up several Bollywood celebrities who were accused of consuming and procuring drugs.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsSSR death, Shweta Singh Kirti, Bollywood Sushant Singh case
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Radical Imam dismissed as ‘Islamophobia adviser’ by UK government for supporting protests to cancel ‘blasphemous’ film: Details

OpIndia Staff -

Youth Congress workers charged with attempt to murder for in-flight protest against Kerala CM, here is what happened

OpIndia Staff -

Bombay HC pulls up Maha Govt for keeping a student in jail for a social media post that did not even name NCP Chief...

OpIndia Staff -

‘This is not 1984 and I am not Shah Bano’: Muslim panellist slams AIMIM leader Waris Pathan for trying to insult her during a...

OpIndia Staff -

Alt News’ Mohammed Zubair deletes Facebook account after his Hinduphobic posts go viral, had made derogatory remarks against Lord Ram, Ramayana

OpIndia Staff -

‘Al Kufr Millatun Wahida’: Meet Meer Faisal, columnist with The Wire who believes ‘All non-Muslims are the same, that is Kaafir’

OpIndia Staff -

Government of India to hire 10 lakh people in the next 1.5 years after PM Modi reviews staff requirement in all departments

OpIndia Staff -

Md Zubair dog-whistled Islamists over alleged ‘blasphemy’ against Prophet Muhammad: How AltNews co-founder previously mocked Hindu Gods and beliefs

OpIndia Staff -

Bihar: ‘I Support Nupur Sharma’ posters appear overnight in Gopalganj, police deny permission to ex-RJD MLA Reyazul Haque to hold ‘protest march’ against the...

OpIndia Staff -

Why did ED summon Rahul Gandhi for questioning? Here is everything you need to know about the National Herald Case

Dibakar Dutta -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
590,165FollowersFollow
27,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com