On Friday, June 17th, a Twitter user by the name of Syamkrishnan Kamath shared a quote from his teacher Brahmashri B Sundar Kumar on Brahmins and Shastras. Little did he know that he is going to get so much hate for sharing a simple quote. Leading the charge was leftist media portal Quint’s copy editor who advised him to burn the Shastras in response.

Kamath, who runs the Twitter handle @kamathji wrote, “Many think being brahmin is a privilege, but the shastras actually have imposed the most restrictions on them. It’s indeed a privilege in the spiritual sense, but NOT in the material sense in which we understand this world – Brahmashri B Sundar Kumar”

~ Brahmashri B Sundar Kumar

However, this thought from Kamath’s teacher seems to have really irked Quint’s Copy Editor Tejas Harad. In response to Kamath’s tweet, Harad asked him to follow Ambedkar’s advice and burn the Shastras.

Perturbed by this extreme reaction to his teacher’s quote, Kamath asked, “I simply wrote a quote of my religious teacher in a discourse. Here is senior editor of @TheQuint calling for burning Hindu religious scriptures. Will it be okay if Hindus demand burning of some other religion’s religious texts?

I simply wrote a quote of my religious teacher in a discourse. Here is senior editor of @TheQuint calling for burning Hindu religious scriptures. Will it be okay if Hindus demand burning of some other religion's religious texts? https://t.co/jftPF1Exh1 pic.twitter.com/BuHCZFe8Hz — Syamkrishnan Kamath (@Kamathji) June 17, 2022

Instead of answering the question that why he thinks it is acceptable to ask for burning Hindu religious scriptures, The Quint’s editor chose to make his profile private.

At a time when the country is seeing violent protests and demands for the beheading of a woman over alleged “blasphemy” against Islam’s Prophet Muhammad, one can’t help but notice how easy it is to talk about burning Hindu scriptures.

Harad was not the only one who got upset with Kamath for sharing his teacher’s words on Brahmins and Shastras. ‘Musician’ TM Krishna, who had previously stated that he feels no empathy when RSS workers are killed, called it “cocky convenience shrouded in false humility”.