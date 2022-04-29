Saturday, April 30, 2022
UP: Another Grooming Jihad case in Bareilly, minor girl raped, blackmailed over obscene video by Kasim who claimed to be ‘Rahul’

When the girl did not relent to his pressure, Kasim reportedly brought along some of his friends and tried to kidnap the girl from her house. When the girl started screaming for help, relatives and neighbours gathered and handed Kasim to the police.

Bareilly: Kasim claimed to be Rahul, raped and blackmailed minor girl
The arrested accused Kasim, image via ABP News
In a recent case reported in Bareilly, a minor girl has been raped, blackmailed and exploited by a man named Kasim who had allegedly claimed to be Rahul. As per reports, the victim, a minor girl who is a student of higher secondary, was approached by the accused who claimed to be one ‘Rahul’.

Kasim had allegedly lured the girl into a relationship online by identifying himself as ‘Rahul’. He belonged to the same neighbourhood as the victim and had gradually gained her confidence, eventually raping her and making obscene video clips to blackmail her further.

As per reports, when the girl came to know that ‘Rahul’ is actually Kasim, she had tried to distance herself from him. Kasim was enraged by the girl’s attempts to avoid him and he had reportedly told her that she now ‘belonged’ to him and she would have to convert to Islam.

When the girl did not relent to his pressure, Kasim reportedly brought along some of his friends and tried to kidnap the girl from her house. When the girl started screaming for help, relatives and neighbours gathered and handed Kasim to the police. Kasim has now been arrested under charges of rape, intimidation, and an attempt to forcibly convert. POCSO (Prevention Of Children from Sexual Offences) charges have been levelled against him for sexually exploiting a minor.

Kasim is a daily wage labourer.

As per reports, SP Bareilly City Ravindra Kumar has stated that Kasim has been sent to jail under relevant sections and the case is being investigated. Kasim’s mobile phone has been seized too which reportedly shows that he had introduced himself to the girl under a false name and had been chatting with her for a long time.

