Saturday, December 25, 2021
HomeNews ReportsGrooming Jihad in Uttar Pradesh: Shoaib Irshad becomes Shiva to trap Hindu girl, abducts...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Grooming Jihad in Uttar Pradesh: Shoaib Irshad becomes Shiva to trap Hindu girl, abducts and brainwashes to convert to Islam, arrested

The mother of the victim alleged that the youth wanted to convert the daughter and marry her. He brainwashed the daughter for conversion.

OpIndia Staff
2

Despite stringent laws having been enacted to tackle the menace, cases of purported grooming jihad keep emerging in the state of Uttar Pradesh. In one such recent case, the Etah city police in Uttar Pradesh have arrested a youth named Shoaib Irshad for allegedly trapping a Hindu girl by posing as a Hindu boy and later abducting and forcing her to convert to Islam, reports Hindi daily Amar Ujala.

The family of the victim had filed a missing complaint on December 7, based on which the Etah police initiated an investigation and arrested the youth in a kidnapping case and sent him to jail. The girl was recovered and handed over to her family members.

The victim came in contact with Irshad through a social media account, where he had introduced himself as Shiva. The first-year BSc student went missing after Irshad allured her to run away with him on December 6.

But after the girl was rescued it turned out to be a case of purported grooming jihad where the victim was kidnapped and later forced to convert her religion.

The police revealed that the girl was taken to Moradabad where the accused pressurized her to convert to Islam as a pre-condition to marry her. 

The mother of the victim told the police that her daughter, who was a first-year student pursuing BSc, had as usual left for her college on December 6, but when she did not return home until late in the evening, they started searching but could not trace her. On December 7, the victim’s family approached the Kotwali police in Etah, Uttar Pradesh to lodge a missing complaint.

She added that they searched through their daughter’s social media accounts and found out that she had been regularly chatting with a youth named Shiva, a resident of Moradabad on Facebook. The girl’s relatives went to Moradabad to inquire about the youth. On investigating, the victim’s kin found out that the youth had faked his identity to befriend the victim and that his real name was Shoaib Irshad, a resident of Bilari town in the Moradabad district in Uttar Pradesh.

The mother alleged that the youth wanted to convert the daughter and marry her. He brainwashed the daughter for conversion.

Speaking about the case, Etah SSP Uday Shankar Singh said that the police had arrested the youth and rescued the victim. She would be soon presented before the magistrate to record her statement, said the SSP.

 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
586,179FollowersFollow
25,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com