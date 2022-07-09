At least 16 people died and around 30-40 have been reported missing after a massive cloudburst occurred near the holy Amarnath Cave amid the ongoing Amarnath Yatra. The Indian Army helicopters have undertaken rescue operations to evacuate the pilgrims who are residing and are trapped at various base camps.

According to the reports, the cloudburst occurred at around 5:30 am on Saturday forcing the heavy water to hit the base camps located near the holy cave. Following the tragedy, the Amarnath Yatra which began on June 30, has been suspended and a decision on its resumption will only be taken after rescue operations get over.

16 confirmed deaths, about 40 still seem to be missing. No landslide, but rain continues, though no problem in rescue work. 4 NDRF teams with over 100 rescuers in rescue work. Besides, Indian Army, SDRF, CRPF & others continue to rescue: NDRF DG Atul Karwal#AmarnathCloudburst pic.twitter.com/D23oKK9EA8 — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2022

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Manoj Sinha expressed anguish over the incident and said on July 8 that he was closely monitoring the situation. “Deeply pained by the unfortunate incident of cloudburst at Shri Amarnathji holy cave, in which precious lives have been lost. I send my heartfelt condolences to bereaved families. Rescue operation by NDRF, SDRF, BSF, Army, JKP & Shrine board admin is in progress”, he said.

Spoke to Hon’ble PM & Hon’ble HM and briefed about the incident. Hon’ble PM & Hon’ble HM has assured all the help. Our priority is to save the lives of people. Instructions have been issued to provide all necessary assistance to pilgrims. I am closely monitoring the situation. — Manoj Sinha (@manojsinha_) July 8, 2022

In the series of tweets further, he noted that he has briefed PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah about the situation and that the duo has assured all the possible help. “Our priority is to save the lives of people. Instructions have been issued to provide all necessary assistance to pilgrims. I am closely monitoring the situation”, he added. Accordingly, PM Modi and HMO Amit Shah also said that they are distressed about the situation.

“Anguished by the cloud burst near Shree Amarnath cave. Condolences to the bereaved families. Spoke to Manoj Sinha Ji and took stock of the situation. Rescue and relief operations are underway. All possible assistance is being provided to the affected”, PM Modi tweeted. Meanwhile, HMO Amit Shah has directed NDRF, CRPF, and BSF officers to join in the rescue operations.

Anguished by the cloud burst near Shree Amarnath cave. Condolences to the bereaved families. Spoke to @manojsinha_ Ji and took stock of the situation. Rescue and relief operations are underway. All possible assistance is being provided to the affected. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 8, 2022

Reports mention that the ITBP troops are conducting the rescue operations at the lower Amarnath cave sites while the Indian Army officers are using helicopters to evacuate the stranded pilgrims near the holy Amarnath cave. Heavy rainfall and landslide were reported on Friday evening however the situation worsened after the cloudburst occurred on Saturday at around 5:30 am.

J&K | Army personnel reach Nilgrar, Baltal to evacuate the affected in the aftermath of the cloudburst incident which was reported, early this morning pic.twitter.com/EL07NvzKsA — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2022

The ITBP officials confirmed that most of the pilgrims who were stranded near the holy cave area due to flash floods have been shifted to Panjtarni and the route from the lower holy cave to Panjtarni has been expanded. “No pilgrim left on the track. About 15,000 people safely shifted”, the officers noted.

Most of the pilgrims who were stranded near holy cave area due to flash flood last evening shifted to Panjtarni. ITBP expanded its route opening & protection parties from lower holy cave to Panjtarni. No pilgrim left on track.About 15,000 people safely shifted:ITBP #AmarnathYatra — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2022

The rushing waters damaged 25 tents and three community kitchens where pilgrims are served food at the base camp outside the shrine in south Kashmir. The Union Territory administration and the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB) released four phone numbers to assist families of those affected by the cloudburst. The rescue operations are still underway.