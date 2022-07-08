Bihar: Sword wielding Akbar threatens son's school teachers

Friday, July 8, 2022
Bihar: Akbar goes berserk and intimidates his child’s school administration with a sword. Here is what we know so far

While speaking about the development, Jokihat Station Station House Officer (SHO) remarked, "The father reached his child's school with a sword and threatened teachers allegedly after he didn't get money for school uniform in Araria."

Screengrab of the viral video
On Tuesday (July 5), a man named Akbar barged into his son’s school with a sword over the alleged non-receipt of dues for books and school uniforms.

As per reports, the incident took place in Jokihaat block, which falls under the Bhagwanpur panchayat in the Aaria district of Bihar.

In a video that has now surfaced on social media, a bare-chested Akbar could be seen yelling at the teachers. While reprimanding the school headmaster for not receiving funds on time, he intimidated everyone with his sword.

The incident took everyone by both shock and surprise. Several children, present at the school at that time, were witnesses to the disturbing situation. Many of them even started crying for help.

Akbar then warned the school administration that he would return the following day if his grievance remained unaddressed. The teachers informed that the accused tried to solicit an additional sum of money from them.

Reportedly, the school headmaster had briefed Jokihat Block Development Officer (BDO) about the incident. Although the school administration did not file a written complaint, a First Information Report (FIR) was lodged in the case.

While speaking about the development, Jokihat Station Station House Officer (SHO) remarked, “The father reached his child’s school with a sword and threatened teachers allegedly after he didn’t get money for school uniform in Araria.”

Miscreants attack Lakshmi Narayan temple, unfurl Islamic flag in Araria

Last month, a group of unidentified persons attacked the Lakshmi Narayan temple in the Araria district of Bihar and vandalised the temple idol. The group that attacked the temple and damaged the idol also hoisted an Islamic flag inside the temple premises.

As per reports, the incident took place in a village in the Rampur Kodarkatti panchayat area. The miscreants also vandalised the idol of ‘Sheshnag’ and hoisted the Islamic flag, which was later taken down.

The Chief Representative of the Panchayat Rajesh Kumar Singh said that people were shocked to see the damaged temple. He stated that the attackers had malicious intent behind damaging the Hindu religious symbol and the temple idol.

