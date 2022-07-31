Sunday, July 31, 2022
An innocent question by 8-year-old twins checkmates Grandmaster Vishwanathan Anand at the Chess Olympiad

Being a good sport, Anand himself shared the video as well and called it the question of the day.

Vishwanathan Anand
Vishwanathan Anand was answering audience questions at the Chess Olympiad (Image Source: Republic World)
5 times World Chess Champion Grandmaster Vishwanathan Anand has faced a lot of tricky opponents during his long and illustrious career, and he had the answers to all of them while competing against them. However, an innocent question by 8-year-old twins at the Chess Olympiad in Chennai left the Chess genius at a total loss of words and made him admit that he doesn’t know the answer.

Anand was attending a Q & A session at the ongoing Chess Olympiad in Chennai, when the twins decided to ask him a question.

One of the twins asked, “How to reset the pieces?” As Anand started answering and talking about the direction he prefers his knights to face while setting up the board, the kid stopped him and asked, “How to distract the pieces?”

The question clearly caught the former world champion off-guard and he eventually said, “I have no idea.”

The video of the cute exchange was shared on social media and everyone appreciated the cute kids who left one of the greatest ever chess players speechless.

Being a good sport, Anand himself shared the video as well and called it the question of the day.

The 44th Chess Olympiad is currently going on in Chennai. It started on the 28th of July and will conclude on the 10th of August.

