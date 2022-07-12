On July 12, Congress leader Alka Lamba took to Twitter to abuse Prime Minister Narendra Modi as she shared a report card detailing how India had “failed” in various aspects of the global index under Modi’s leadership since 2014. Drawing inspiration from Congress’ foul-mouthed leader Manu Shankar Aiyar, Lamba went on to refer to the Prime Minister of India a ‘nalayak’ (incompetent) person.

नालायक को कितनी बार कहा था – जुमले-बाजी छोड़ थोड़ी मेहनत कर ले – पर यह किसी एक सुने तब ना – फेल तो होना ही था. pic.twitter.com/qbGLiDD6nF — Alka Lamba (@LambaAlka) July 12, 2022

The Congress leader Tweeted in Hindi which roughly translated to, “How often has it been said to the ‘nalayak’ (incompetent), leave the rhetoric and do a little hard work, but if one listens to it. He was bound to fail.” She posted a picture of what appeared to be a report card, in which India, under PM Modi’s leadership since 2014, was depicted receiving incredibly poor grades in a number of categories, listed under the general heading- India’s global ranking under Modi.

In the remarks section, it was mentioned that ‘Narendra Modi is very authoritative; he must respect the constitution and abide by its values.’

The so-called ‘progress card’ was first shared by Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) social media convener and chairman of Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation Y Satish Reddy.

Our very own, Mr Modi’s Progress Card !👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/Nbo0RuCpNu — YSR (@ysathishreddy) July 11, 2022

Many Modi dissenters like Congress leader Alka Lamba and their loyalist lawyer Prashant Bhushan, and TMC spokesperson Riju Dutta, in a desperate attempt to target Narendra Modi-led government, used the so-called ‘report card’ to mock PM Modi on social media. However, taking a cue from her colleague and senior party leader Mani Shankar Aiyer, Alka Lamba went on to also hurl abuses at the PM.

Notably, Alka Lamba did not stop here. She had also used Twitter, like her other colleague Dr Udit Raj, to spread false information regarding India’s position in the world’s fastest-growing economy index in 2021. She shared an image posted by the disgruntled BJP leader and former Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy on July 11 bearing false information to mislead social media users against the central government and denigrate India.

उपर से अब ये भी 🙁 – इसे तो झोला देकर घर से निकाल ही देना चाहिए. pic.twitter.com/4jv5TwPVoi — Alka Lamba (@LambaAlka) July 12, 2022

Earlier in the day, OpIndia, reported how, after the claim went viral, PIB posted a tweet debunking the obvious fake claim and exposing the flagrant lies peddled by the senior opposition leaders with the sole aim to castigate PM Modi and the central government.

FIR filed against Alka Lamba for calling PM Modi and UP CM ‘impotent’

It may be recalled that in 2020, FIR has been registered against Congress leader Alka Lamba at Hazratganj police station in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, over her derogatory remarks against PM Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath. In a video shared by Lamba on Twitter then, she had called Prime Minister Modi and Adityanath ‘impotent’ and said that she spits on their face.

Lamba takes inspiration from Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyer

Interestingly, the despicable language used by Alka Lamba against the PM of India is not exclusive to her. In 2017, Congress loyalist Manu Shankar Aiyer triggered a political storm on the last day of the Gujarat poll campaign when he went on to use a derogatory casteist slur for PM Modi calling him a ‘neech kisam ka aadmi’. His brashness did not stop here. In 2019, the senior Congress leader not only went on record to justify his casteist slur against the prime minister but even took pride in it by saying how he was ‘prophetic’ about it.

Following his despicable remark, the party temporarily ‘suspended’ Mani Shankar Aiyer only to take him back in August 2018.

It may be recalled that prior to the ‘neech aadmi’ remark, Mani Shankar Aiyer had made the Congress’ favourite ‘chaiwala’ jibe at PM Modi during the 2014 Lok Sabha polls. It is pertinent to note that just before the 2014 general elections, Aiyar had claimed that Modi would never become a PM and he could arrange it for him to sell tea at the AICC meet if Modi so wished.

In fact, in the month of April this year, an old interview of controversial Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar became viral on social media platforms where he suffered a meltdown when the journalist confronted him on his controversial ‘chaiwala’ remark.