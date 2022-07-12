Tuesday, July 12, 2022
HomeNews ReportsSubramanian Swamy, Congress leader Udit Raj spread canard that India has slipped to 164th...
News Reports
Updated:

Subramanian Swamy, Congress leader Udit Raj spread canard that India has slipped to 164th rank from position of 3rd-largest economy, PIB debunks the fake claim

In a tweet, PIB Fact Check called the claim fake. It confirmed that India is still the 3rd largest economy in terms of purchasing power parity (PPP).

OpIndia Staff
PIB Fact check
PIB fact checks fake news circulated by Subramanian Swamy and Udit Raj
110

Senior politicians like Congress leader Dr. Udit Raj and former Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy, in a desperate attempt to target Narendra Modi-led government, used Twitter to spread false information regarding India’s position in the world’s fastest-growing economy index in 2021. As the fake claims went viral, Press Information Bureau (PIB) had to post a tweet debunking the obvious fake claim.

In his Tweet posted on July 12, the Congress leader Udit Raj claimed in Hindi that India, which was at number 3 during the Congress regime has slipped to the 164th rank in the 2021 global list of the fastest-growing nations under BJP rule. He further added that the Modi administration is making every effort to make sure that India reaches that 193rd position on the global index so that it tops from the bottom.

Disgruntled BJP leader and former Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy, also peddled the same misinformation on July 11. Taking a dig at the Modi government, Swamy tweeted an image that said: “India is now 164th fastest growing nation in the world, among 193 countries.”

“From 3rd largest economy in 2011 to 164th in 2021,” the image said.

A social media account named Inquilab India, which appears to be strongly anti-BJP and anti-Modi based on its posts shared on its various social media accounts, was the first to share the image with the false assertions. The image that bears the logo was probably shared by the social media user on or before June 9. It has most likely been deleted now.

Another Facebook user named Subhash Naik had also shared the same image on June 9.

The image shared by social media user Inquilab India

The politicians, in their hate for PM Modi, saw it as a perfect opportunity to attack the Modi administration. They promptly dug up the image bearing the false information and used it to mislead their followers against the central government and denigrate India.

However, as soon as these politicians disseminated the misleading information, PIB fact-checked the leaders and exposed their flagrant lies.

PIB fact check rubbishes the claim made by Congress leader Udit Raj, and Subramanian Swamy

Following the Tweets, Press Information Bureau’s fact-checking arm discredited the claims made by senior politicians like Udit Raj and Subramanian Swamy. Sharing the image posted by the social media user Inquilab India, the PIB fact-check exposed the fake news Udit Raj and Swamy was trying to peddle in order to malign the Modi administration.

In a tweet, PIB Fact Check called the claim fake. It confirmed that India is still the 3rd largest economy in terms of purchasing power parity (PPP).

Countering Subramanian Swamy’s fake assertions, social media user @Rose_k01 also shared screenshots of a 2022 report that explained how India is still the 3rd largest economy in terms of Purchasing Power Parity (PPP)

Notably, as per the World Bank data for the reference year 2017, India has retained its position as the third-largest economy in the world in terms of purchasing power parity (PPP). India accounts for 6.7 per cent, or $8,051 billion, out of the world’s total of $119,547 billion of global Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in terms of PPP, a measure of relative consumer prices across countries.

Also, the Price Level Index (PLI), the ratio of a PPP to its corresponding market exchange rate, which is used to compare the price levels of economies, improved to 47.55 in 2017 during the Modi regime from 42.99 in 2011, when the UPA was in power.

In 2020, a release by the National Statistical Office (NSO) stated, “In 2017, India retained and consolidated its global position, as the third-largest economy, accounted for 6.7 per cent ($8,051 billion out of world total of $119,547 billion) of global GDP in terms of PPPs as against China (16.4 per cent) and the US (16.3 per cent), respectively.

“India is also the third-largest economy in terms of its PPP-based share in global actual individual consumption and global gross capital formation,” said the release of the National Statistical Office (NSO).”

The NSO had quoted the World Bank which had released new PPPs for the reference year 2017, under the International Comparison Program (ICP), that adjusted for differences in the cost of living across economies of the world. Globally, 176 economies participated in the 2017 cycle of ICP.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
592,598FollowersFollow
27,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com