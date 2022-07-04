On June 3, at around 8:57 AM, a man attacked a pet dog, and its owner’s family with an iron rod after the dog allegedly barked at him. The incident happened in the A4 block of the Paschim Vihar area in the national capital. As per news agency ANI, the dog owner has filed a complaint with the Police, but the FIR was yet to be registered.

The neighbour of the dog owner’s family was furious after the pet dog barked at him. In CCTV footage shared by netizen Mohit Mohila, the neighbour could be seen charging toward the dog with an iron rod. It appears he was running after a street dog, but as soon as he reached to the family’s house, the pet dog barked at him, and the angry neighbour hit the dog on the head with the iron rod.

The elder man of the family tried to stop him, but the neighbour hit his head with the rod as well. The younger man, who appears to be the son of the elder one, rushed to the rescue. They pushed the neighbour and got hold of his iron rod. Meanwhile, the elder woman seen in the CCTV checked on the injured dog and her husband.

Soon, more people from the neighbourhood came to the rescue and snatched the iron rod from the neighbour. The neighbour was visibly angry throughout the footage shared by Mohit. As per reports, three people were injured in the attack, and they were admitted to the hospital for treatment.

The neighbour attacked his female relative for stopping him

Just before the attack, the enraged neighbour had rushed to his house to pick up the iron rod. A woman who appeared to be his relative, possibly his wife, tried to stop him and grabbed his leg to stop him. The neighbour brutally assaulted her with the iron rod to get her off his leg. The video was also shared by Mohit on Twitter.

A few moments later, the neighbours rushed to pick her up while the man with the iron rod ran towards the dog(s).

The Delhi Police have stated, “The statement of the owner of the dog, a case has been registered under various sections of IPC and Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act at Paschim Vihar East Police Station. Investigation of the case is in progress and facts are being verified”.