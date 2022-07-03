Godhra massacre convict Rafiq sentenced to life imprisonment

On Saturday (July 2), the Godhra Sessions court sentenced a man named Rafiq Hussain Bhatuk to life imprisonment for setting the Sabarmati Express on fire.

As per reports, he was found guilty of conspiracy to murder. The development was confirmed by senior public prosecutor (SPP) RC Kodekar.

Rafiq was successful in evading the law enforcement authorities for 19 years and was arrested on February 14, 2021, from Godhra. When his name came up during the Godhra investigation, he fled to the national capital.

He was part of the core team that hatched the entire conspiracy. Besides, Rafiq also incited the Muslim mob and arranged petrol bombs to set Hindus on fire. A total of 59 karsevaks (including 27 women and 10 children) were burnt alive in the Godhra massacre that took place on February 27, 2002.

Criminal Rafiq Hussain Bhatuk, accused in Godhra train coach fire, who was absconding from 19 yrs & was arrested last yr by Godhra police has been given the punishement of life imprisonment under conspiracy to murder by Godhra sessions court:RC Kodekar, Special Public Prosecutor pic.twitter.com/dwqSFzFPFn — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2022

According to Panchmahal Superintendent of Police Leena Patil, Rafiq used to work as a labourer at Godhra railway station. He was arrested after a team of Godhra police raided a house in the Signal Falia area, located near the railway station, based on insider information.

“After fleeing Godhra following the incident, Rafiq spent most of his time in Delhi where he worked on railway stations and also at construction sites as a labourer. He also sold household items on a handcart”, the SP said.

The police had received information that Rafiq has changed his house and that he visited his family in the past but he could not be caught as he did not stay at his home for long.