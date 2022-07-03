Sunday, July 3, 2022
Godhra massacre convict Rafiq who caught after being on the run for 19 years, sentenced to life imprisonment

Rafiq was arrested in February 2021 after he was absconding for 19 years.

OpIndia Staff
Godhra massacre convict Rafiq sentenced to life imprisonment
Godhra train massacre of February 27, 2002 (Photo Credits: New York Times)
On Saturday (July 2), the Godhra Sessions court sentenced a man named Rafiq Hussain Bhatuk to life imprisonment for setting the Sabarmati Express on fire.

As per reports, he was found guilty of conspiracy to murder. The development was confirmed by senior public prosecutor (SPP) RC Kodekar.

Rafiq was successful in evading the law enforcement authorities for 19 years and was arrested on February 14, 2021, from Godhra. When his name came up during the Godhra investigation, he fled to the national capital.

He was part of the core team that hatched the entire conspiracy. Besides, Rafiq also incited the Muslim mob and arranged petrol bombs to set Hindus on fire. A total of 59 karsevaks (including 27 women and 10 children) were burnt alive in the Godhra massacre that took place on February 27, 2002.

According to Panchmahal Superintendent of Police Leena Patil, Rafiq used to work as a labourer at Godhra railway station. He was arrested after a team of Godhra police raided a house in the Signal Falia area, located near the railway station, based on insider information.

“After fleeing Godhra following the incident, Rafiq spent most of his time in Delhi where he worked on railway stations and also at construction sites as a labourer. He also sold household items on a handcart”, the SP said.

The police had received information that Rafiq has changed his house and that he visited his family in the past but he could not be caught as he did not stay at his home for long.

Searched termsrafaiq bhatuk, godhra, godhra carnage
