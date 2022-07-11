Journalist Sudhir Chaudhary joins Aaj Tak as Consulting Editor

Days after journalist Sudhir Chaudhary resigned as the Editor-in-Chief and CEO of Zee News, it has come to light that he will join Aaj Tak as a ‘Consulting Editor.’

Aaj Tak is a Hindi news channel and a part of India Today Group. The development was confirmed to the channel’s employees through an email by Kalli Puri, India Today Group’s Vice-Chairperson.

Reportedly, Sudhir Chaudhary will host a new programme on Aaj Tak. According to Puri, Aaj Tak and Sudhir Chaudhary are eyeing to reach 100 million viewers with the guidance of news director Supriya Prasad.

A veteran of Indian TV journalism, Sudhir Chaudhary joined Zee News during its initial years but left in 2003 to join Sahara Samay. He had also joined India TV for some time. In 2012 he returned to Zee News, where he was hosting his show Daily News & Analysis (DNA), one of the highest-rated show on Hindi news channels.

Subhash Chandra, Chairman of Essel Group and Zee Media Mentor, stated in an internal email that he met with Sudhir Chaudhary twice in the previous two days to attempt to persuade him to stay. Subhash Chandra said in the email, “Since he is planning to start his own venture by utilizing his fan following, I did not want to come in his way of progression.” Chandra also intends to hold a goodbye dinner for Sudhir Chaudhary on July 8th at the Constitution Club.

Sudhir Chaudhary said in his resignation letter to Chandra that he had been contemplating beginning his own business for quite some time. In his resignation email, Sudhir Chaudhary wrote, “To start my own enterprise. I assure you that my proposed new venture (If successful) will make you happy and proud of me. My success will be a testimony to my learning over more than 15 years Two stints) at Zee.”

He wrote in the resignation letter, “With heavy heart I have to say that ‘Great is the art of beginning, but greater is the art of ending.’ But, Sir at the same time I would like to add that, I am seeking your blessings for parting ways from ZMCL.”