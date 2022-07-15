Karnataka: Private school takes kids to mosque on Bakrid, Hindus protest

Friday, July 15, 2022
Karnataka: Private school takes kids to mosque on the eve of Bakrid, Hindu groups launch protest

The Hindu Jagarana Vedike has brought up the matter with the education department and filed a complaint in this respect, strongly opposing the visit of students to a mosque, where a Muslim cleric preached them religious discourse. 

On the eve of Bakrid, a private school in Karnataka took its children on a trip to a dargah and a mosque in Gundlupet city in the Chamarajanagar district. Following this tour, all Hindu groups in the state condemned the school’s authorities on Thursday for taking pupils on the visit.

On July 8, staff from Young Scholar School took UKG students to Terakanambi’s dargah and mosque. The children were allegedly made to worship in the mosque and given a discourse by a religious leader at the dargah, which sparked a public outcry against the school administration, according to accounts.

The Hindu Jagarana Vedike has brought up the matter with the education department and filed a complaint in this respect, strongly opposing the visit of students to a mosque, where a Muslim cleric preached them religious discourse. 

Following the uproar over the matter, the school administration apologised and promised to penalize the guilty teachers. 

Officials from the department of education claim that the teachers had notified parents about the excursion. The administration of the school expressed regret for the event and was told not to take students anywhere without first notifying the education department.

