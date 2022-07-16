On Friday, Madra High Court granted bail to Seven Tamil Nadu Towheed Jamath (TNTJ) functionaries who had participated in the protests against Karnataka HC’s Hijab judgment. During the protest, one of the members had made a threatening speech that was directed at the High Court judges who delivered the verdict in the Karnataka Hijab case.

The Madras HC granted bail despite the prosecution placing an argument that the speakers had threatened the judges of an esteemed court. Madras High Court took an undertaking from all the seven members that they will not agitate against judges again and granted them bail. According to the reports, the court was hearing the bail petition filed by Al-Malik Baizul, Thoufeek, Syed Naina, Yasar Arabath alias Yasar, Abbas, Seeni alias Seeni Umar Kathar and Althaf Usain who were under arrest in the case.

The seven members of Towheed Jamath had staged a protest against the Karanataka high court verdict on the hijab case in Ramanathapuram district. During the protest, the members had threatened the Court judges who delivered the verdict. The Karnataka High Court on March 15 had said in its verdict that wearing a hijab has not been proven as an essential religious practice in Islam and that educational institutions have the right to mandate a dress code inside their premises.

Along with this, the court ruled that students shall not wear hijab in academic institutions having a predefined uniform dress code. A Full Bench of the High Court comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice Krishna Dixit, and Justice JM Khazi pronounced the decision. The Bench ascertained that the petitioners’ basic rights were not violated by a uniform dress code at educational institutions.

Following this, the seven Tamil Nadu Towheed Jamath members named Al Malik Baizul, Thoufeek, Syed Naina, Yasar Arabath alias Yasar, Abbas, Seeni alias Seeni Umar Kathar and Althaf Usain sought permission to stage a protest against the Karnataka HC verdict on March 16. However, the Police had denied any such permission. Despite no official permission, the Jamath members staged a protest on March 18 and threatened the judges.

The case was reportedly registered against all the protesters based on the complaint filed by the sub-inspector of Police Ganesan. The seven were detained and had sought anticipatory bail at the Madras HC on March 25.