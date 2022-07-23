Saturday, July 23, 2022
‘Malkhan’ of Bhabhi Ji Ghar Pe Hain, Deepesh Bhan, dies aged 41; collapsed while playing cricket

Deepesh Bhan has been a part of several popular TV shows including Comedy Ka King Kaun, Comedy Club, Bhootwala, F.I.R etc on Bindass TV.

OpIndia Staff
Deepesh Bhan
Deepesh Bhan played the popular character Malkhan Singh in Bhabhi Ji Ghar Pe Hain
4

Deepesh Bhan, who played the character ‘Malkhan’ in the superhit &TV show Bhabhi Ji Ghar Pe Hain, has died aged 41. The popular actor was playing cricket when he suddenly collapsed. He was rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead. The exact cause of his death has not been made public yet. The actor is survived by his wife, whom he married in 2019, and a 1-year-old son.

A graduate of the National School of Drama, Deepesh acted in several TV shows across various channels before shooting to fame with the character of Malkhan Singh on Bhabhi Ji Ghar Pe Hain.

Expressing shock at the untimely death, actor Rohitashv Gour, who plays the lead character of Manmohan Tiwari on the same show told ETimes, “Our call time for the show was a little late today (Friday). So I think after his gym, he went to a cricket ground to play cricket. It is part of his fitness routine. But while playing the sport, he suddenly collapsed and fell. It has come as a big shock to all of us. He was someone who led a healthy lifestyle, he was a fitness enthusiast. I don’t know how to express what I am feeling. We all are at his home currently, the entire team of the show.”

A statement released by the makers of the popular show read, “Deeply saddened & shocked by the sudden demise of our beloved Deepesh Bhan. One of the most dedicated actors in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai and was like our family. He will be deeply missed by all. Our heartfelt condolences to his family. May his soul Rest In Eternal Peace. God give his family the strength to cope with this great loss. Sanjay & Binaiferr Kohli. And the Entire Team of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai.”

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

