The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken a firm stand against the ‘Rashtrapatni’ comment by Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on President Droupadi Murmu. The NCW has issued summons to the Congress leader, and asked the Congress president Sonia Gandhi to intervene and take action against him.

NCW sent the notice to Chowdhury to appear before it in person and to tender a written explanation for his remarks. The hearing is scheduled for August 3rd, at 11:30 AM. NCW has also written to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi to intervene in the matter and to take appropriate action against Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury for his derogatory remark.

NCW has also written to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi to intervene in the matter and to take appropriate action against Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury for his derogatory remark. — ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2022

NCW Chairman Rekha Sharma tweeted, “National Commission for Women and all the State Commissions for women who were present in the quarterly meeting at Visakhapatnam today condemned the derogatory and sexist remark made by Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury against Honorable President of India. NCW is sending him a summons.”

National Commission for women @ncwIndia and all the State Commissions for women who were present in quarterly meeting at Visakhapatnam today condemned the derogatory and sexist remark made by @adhirrcinc against Honorable President of India. @ncwIndia is sending him summons. pic.twitter.com/sM2U1uiN2N — Rekha Sharma (@sharmarekha) July 28, 2022

The State Women’s Commissions included those from Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan, and Tripura.

Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Thursday issued clarification on his remarks about President Droupadi Murmu in which he called the President of India ‘Rashtrapatni’. According to a report by Jagran, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, “Since I don’t know Hindi very well, it was a mistake. I have asked the President for time to meet. I will meet the President and apologize.” The Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha were adjourned on 28th July 2022, after a huge uproar over this issue.

It is notable that on 25th July 2022, Droupadi Murmu took oath as the President of India. She was the candidate of the BJP-led NDA, who defeated opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha by a huge margin. Former President Ramnath Kovind handed over the charge to her as he completed his tenure of 5 years as the President of India.