Neeraj Chopra creates history, wins silver medal at World Athletics Championships

On July 24, India’s Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra won the silver media at the finals of the men’s javelin throw at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon. His best throw was 88.13 meters, which he had registered in the fourth attempt. Anderson Peters of Grenada won the gold with the best throw of 90.54 meters, and Jakub Vadlejch of the Czech Republic won bronze with a best throw of 88.09 meters.

With this medal, Chopra became the first Indian man and second India to win a medal at World Athletics Championships. Before him, long jumper Anju Bobby George had won a bronze medal in 2003.

Chopra’s first attempt was a foul, and he registered 82.39 meters in the second attempt. In the third attempt, he threw 86.37 meters, followed by 88.13 meters in the fourth attempt, which put him up for the silver medal. Notably, he had topped the Group A qualification round. He qualified for the finals with 88.39 meters, his third career-best throw.

In a statement, Chopra said, “While conditions were not good & the wind speed was too high, I was confident I would perform well. I am satisfied with the result, I am happy I was able to win a medal for my country. The competition was tough, competitors were throwing on a good average, and it became challenging. I learned a lot today. The hunger for gold will continue. But I have to believe we cannot get gold each time. I will do what I can, focus and concentrate on my training.”

He added, “It might have looked easy but Anderson must have put in huge effort to cross 90 metres. He is world lead this year, throwing very good throws, several above 90 meters. I am happy he has worked so hard. This is good for me too, I have good competition. I didn’t feel pressured by the fact that I am an Olympic champion. I believed in myself even after the third throw. I made a comeback and won silver, it felt good. I would try to change the colour of the medal next time.”

PM Modi and others congratulated Chopra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Neeraj and wrote, “A great accomplishment by one of our most distinguished athletes! Congratulations to Neeraj Chopra on winning a historic Silver medal at the #WorldChampionships. This is a special moment for Indian sports. Best wishes to Neeraj for his upcoming endeavours.”

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur said, “Neeraj Chopra continues his winning streak! Wins silver in Men’s javelin throw at @/WCHoregon22 with his best throw of 88.13m, becoming the 1st Indian male and 2nd Indian to win a medal at the World Championships! Neeraj has now won medal at every Global event!”

Friends and family broke into celebrations to celebrate Neeraj Chopra’s achievement.

Neeraj had won the maiden gold for Indian athletics in Tokyo Olympics last year. After shooter Abhivan Bindra, who had won gold in 2008 in Beijing Olympics, Neeraj was the second Indian to win an individual gold in the games.