On July 3, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi inaugurated the Ambalappadi-Valamppuram-Kottanpara road built at Karulai Town, Malappuram, that falls under his parliamentary constituency, Wayanad in Kerala. From the official Twitter handle, Congress wrote, “Adding one more milestone in the journey towards the development of Kerala, Shri Rahul Gandhi inaugurated the Ambalappadi-Valamppuram-Kottanpara road built under PMGSY at Karulai Town, Karulai Grama Panchayat, Nilambur LAC, Malappuram today.”

Tweet by Congress. Source: Twitter

The scheme under which the road was built is Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna (PMGSY), a central government initiative to strengthen the road network in rural areas and increase the connectivity between rural and urban areas. It is noteworthy that PMGSY is 100% funded by the central government. The scheme was launched in December 2000 during former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s tenure. Rahul Gandhi inaugurated a 3.2 KM long road that was built under the scheme at the cost of approx 2.75 crores.

It came as a shock and amusement to netizens as they witnessed Congress praising and crediting Modi government-led scheme for development work in Rahul Gandhi’s constituency.

Union Minister of State for Entrepreneurship, Skill Development, Electronics & Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar said, “Even in mostly absent #Kerala MP Rahul Gandhi’s constituency Wayanad, development is only because of Narendra Modi govt schemes and funds.”

Replying to Congress, political observer Rishi Bagree also pointed out that “PMGSY funds are allotted by Centre.”

PMGSY funds is allotted by Centre — Rishi Bagree (@rishibagree) July 3, 2022

Highlighting the origin of the scheme, Twitter user Pawan Khajuria said, “Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna (PMGSY) was started by Atal Ji in the year 2000 because Congress never bothered about pathetic road conditions in rural India.”

Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna (PMGSY) started by Atal Ji in the year 2000 because @INCIndia never bothered about pathetic road conditions in rural India. https://t.co/KijZA7EQzC pic.twitter.com/T7aueTaJQR — Pawan Khajuria (@KhajuriaPawan) July 3, 2022

Another Twitter user Shiv Seeker said, “Wayanad Congress MP takes credit for Kerala’s development by “inaugurating” a road, built under PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji’s Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, launched by erstwhile PM Swargiya Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ji, under a Centrally Sponsored Scheme in the year 2000.”

Wayanad Congress MP takes credit of Kerala’s development, by “inaugurating” a road, built under PM Shri Narendra Modi ji’s Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, launched by erstwhile PM Swargiya Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji, under a Centrally Sponsored Scheme in the year 2000. https://t.co/8LiA9DlbLQ — Jambudweep Moolnivasi #SaveSoil #ಮಣ್ಣುಉಳಿಸಿ (@ShivSeeker) July 3, 2022

Twitter user Mee2Wee_ said, “PMGSY – Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana. Thank you, Narendra Modi Ji, for adding another milestone in the journey towards the development of Kerala. Happy to see Congress acknowledging it and also appreciating Modi Ji for sending Rahul Gandhi to inaugurate it!”

PMGSY – Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana. Thank you @narendramodi ji for adding another milestone in the journey towards the development of Kerala 🙏



Happy to see congress acknowledging it and also appreciating Modi ji for sending Rahul Gandhi to inaugurate it! 🙂 https://t.co/hymR0nGHLT — |!|𝖒•𝖒|!| (@mee2wee_) July 3, 2022

Appreciating Congress for this gesture, Twitter user The Hawk Eye said, “It’s rare nowadays opposition endorsing central govt schemes. Respect.”

Its rare nowadays opposition endorsing centr govt schemes. Respect. pic.twitter.com/nw0cajzMi9 — The Hawk Eye (@thehawkeyex) July 3, 2022

Twitter user A Ram said, “Why do we need Rahul Gandhi of Congress to inaugurate a road funded and built by Narendra Modi project. LOL Rahul Gandi can’t find anything else to inaugurate?”

Why we need @RahulGandhi of @INCIndia to inaugurate a road funded and built by @narendramodi project LOL #RahulGandhi can’t gind anything else to inaugurate LOL 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/AGJODXgBPt — A Ram (@PKrish2020) July 3, 2022

It is noteworthy that Congress has a habit of mocking the central government schemes to satisfy their political agenda. Let it be the Agnipath Scheme, CAA, NRC, or any other scheme by the BJP-led NDA government at the centre, Congress has actively opposed most of them irrespective of their merits and benefits for the public.