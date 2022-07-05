On July 4, Rajasthan Police arrested Rajkumar, Pavan, and three other people in separate cases related to circulating the beheading video of Hindu tailor Kanhaiya Lal from Udaipur. The arrests were made by different Police Stations in the Hanumangarh district. Notably, the Rajasthan Police had urged the public not to share the video of the murder.

Superintendent of Police, Ajay Singh, said that 36-years-old Sirajjudin Hussain was arrested from Hanumangarh town. Sangaria Police arrested Tarsem Puri, Sadar Police arrested Rajkumar Jat and Mohammad Shakur, and Nohar Police arrested Pavan Kumar. All of them were arrested by the Police for sharing the video of the murder and photos or videos with arms on social media. SP said the images and videos were shared allegedly with an intention to create terror among people.

Murder of Kanhaiya Lal

On June 28, a Hindu man named Kanhaiya Lal was brutally murdered in Udaipur, Rajasthan, over an alleged post in favour of former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma. The post was allegedly made by accident from Kanhaiya Lal’s phone by his 8-years-old son while playing a video game.

His neighbour Nazim filed a complaint against Kanhaiya Lal, following which he was arrested. Nazim also leaked Kanhaiya Lal’s number, photograph, and address to his community groups. After being released on bail, he continued to receive threats.

Fearing for his life, Kanhaiya Lal shut his shop for six days and approached Police for protection. Instead of giving him protection, the Police asked him to compromise with the Islamists who were threatening him. After six days, when he opened his shop, two Islamists came as customers and beheaded him. The two attackers, identified as Mohammed Riyaz Akhtar and Mohammed Gos, were arrested by the Police. The case has been taken over by NIA under the Ministry of Home Affairs’ direction. So far, four people have been arrested in the case. Further investigation is underway.