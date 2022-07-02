Making derogatory comments about the Hindu religion and Hindu Gods has become a fashion these days. With no fear of any repercussion or reprisal, Hinduism has become a fair target for bigots of all suits. Popular YouTuber Shazia Nuzar has also joined the ranks of Hinduphobic personalities by making some shockingly offensive comments on Hinduism.

Nuzar, who runs a YouTube channel with 99 thousand subscribers and Instagram account with nearly 11 thousand followers made these remarks in one of her videos.

Shazia Nuzar’s YouTube channel

Taking a sarcastic tone to mock Hinduism, Nuzar said that it is not easy to be a Hindu, you have to worship 330 Million Gods to be a Hindu. She further said that to be a Hindu, you have to worship someone like Krishna who steals the clothes of women taking a bath in a pond. Not stopping there, she goes on to say that you have to even worship rapists in order to become a Hindu.

Nuzar’s highly offensive video has now gone viral on social media with users wondering if the court will make any remark on her for provoking Hindus by offending their religious beliefs.

Meet Shazia Nuzar who has around 1 lakh subscribers on Youtube and 11k followers on Instagram, Made her career by abusing Hindu gods on her social media. Will the court put any remark on such people too for provoking our religious beliefs?@ARanganathan72 @Uppolice @DelhiPolice pic.twitter.com/Fm3OWrXUap — Hathyogi (@hathyogi31) July 2, 2022

“शाजिया नुजार” ने हिंदू देवताओं को अपशब्द कहे



इस विधर्मी महिला के Youtube पर लगभग 1 लाख सब्सक्राइबर हैं और इंस्टाग्राम पर 11k फॉलोअर्स हैं।@Uppolice @cyberpolice_up

कृपया इस महिला की वजह से मेरी भावनाएं आहत हुई है। कृपया मेरे ट्वीट का संज्ञान लेकर कार्रवाई सुनश्चित करें। pic.twitter.com/38hMpo1QE1 — Shivam Dixit (@ShivamdixitInd) July 1, 2022

After the video of her hinduphobic remarks went viral, Shazia Nuzar posted another video from her Youtube channel trying to give ‘context’ to her remarks. Nuzar said that she made these objectionable comments because someone else on Instagram commented on Islam so she was just ‘responding’ after doing a google search.

Ironically, when Nupur Sharma tried to respond to the continuous mocking of Shivling in a news debate, it led to worldwide outrage and several FIRs across the country against Sharma. Even the Supreme Court of India chose to blame Nupur Sharma for ‘setting the country on fire’ with her ‘loose tongue’.