Saturday, July 2, 2022
HomeNews ReportsYou have to worship rapists to be a Hindu: YouTuber Shazia Nuzar makes shocking...
News Reports
Updated:

You have to worship rapists to be a Hindu: YouTuber Shazia Nuzar makes shocking Hinduphobic comments, says it was in response to someone commenting on Islam

Nuzar, who runs a YouTube channel with 99 thousand subscribers and Instagram account with nearly 11 thousand followers made these remarks in one of her videos.

OpIndia Staff
Shazia Nuzar
Shazia Nuzar tried to give 'context' to her hinduphobic comments in her latest video (Image source: Her YouTube channel)
3

Making derogatory comments about the Hindu religion and Hindu Gods has become a fashion these days. With no fear of any repercussion or reprisal, Hinduism has become a fair target for bigots of all suits. Popular YouTuber Shazia Nuzar has also joined the ranks of Hinduphobic personalities by making some shockingly offensive comments on Hinduism.

Nuzar, who runs a YouTube channel with 99 thousand subscribers and Instagram account with nearly 11 thousand followers made these remarks in one of her videos.

Shazia Nuzar’s YouTube channel

Taking a sarcastic tone to mock Hinduism, Nuzar said that it is not easy to be a Hindu, you have to worship 330 Million Gods to be a Hindu. She further said that to be a Hindu, you have to worship someone like Krishna who steals the clothes of women taking a bath in a pond. Not stopping there, she goes on to say that you have to even worship rapists in order to become a Hindu.

Nuzar’s highly offensive video has now gone viral on social media with users wondering if the court will make any remark on her for provoking Hindus by offending their religious beliefs.

After the video of her hinduphobic remarks went viral, Shazia Nuzar posted another video from her Youtube channel trying to give ‘context’ to her remarks. Nuzar said that she made these objectionable comments because someone else on Instagram commented on Islam so she was just ‘responding’ after doing a google search.

Ironically, when Nupur Sharma tried to respond to the continuous mocking of Shivling in a news debate, it led to worldwide outrage and several FIRs across the country against Sharma. Even the Supreme Court of India chose to blame Nupur Sharma for ‘setting the country on fire’ with her ‘loose tongue’.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
591,296FollowersFollow
27,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com