Gujarat: 24-year-old Ashfaq lures a minor girl into relationship, abandons her after making her pregnant, read details

24-year-old Vadodara man Ashfaq Saiyed reportedly lured a Hindu minor girl into a so-called romantic relationship, made her pregnant and then abandoned her. On promise of marriage, he maintained a physical relationship with the minor girl and even got her pregnant when she was just 14 years old. After that, he had allegedly abandoned her. Vadodara Police has registered a complaint in this regard and nabbed him.

The girl, who lives in Vadodara’s Sayajiganj area, in her complaint has said that her father does not work and her mother had abandoned her long back. Hence she has been staying with her sister. There, she got in touch with Ashfaq and forced her to sell alcohol. Gujarat has alcohol prohibition in place and selling and consumption of the same is prohibited. As per reports, Ashfaq also used to regularly beat her up.

Ashfaq would time and again get into physical relationship with the girl after promising marriage to her and got her pregnant at 14. She eventually gave birth to a child in Sayajiganj hospital but the child died in just one day. In December last year she met a woman activist in a bus who brought her to an organisation for women in Gandhinagar and since then she had been living there.

Later, her mother came and took her to Rajkot. Ashfaq also got to know the girl has been taken away to Rajkot and he went to her again. He again promised her marriage and brought her back to Vadodara in January 2022. However, he again got abusive and started beating her up and refused to marry her.

Eventually, the girl’s father has registered a complaint in Sayajiganj Police station against Ashfaq and police has registered a case under relevant sections of the IPC and POCSO. He has since been nabbed and brought to the police station. Turns out, there are already cases registered against Ashfaq in Ahmedabad as well as Vadodara Police stations.