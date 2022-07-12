On Monday (July 11), ‘United Opposition’ Presidential candidate former TMC leader Yashwant Sinha claimed to prevent the ‘misuse’ of central investigative agencies if he is appointed for the coveted post of the President of India.

He made the remarks during a press conference held in Jaipur. Sinha was accompanied by Congress leader and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. He suggested that the ‘misuse’ of central agencies will cease immediately after he takes oath as India’s 15th President.

After realising that he does not have the numbers to be appointed as President, Yashwant Sinha appealed to the other side to back him up. He pointed out that the party’s whip was not applicable during Presidential elections and the voting is conducted through a secret ballot.

LIVE: My interaction with the media today in Rajasthan. https://t.co/2xjMn625vq — Yashwant Sinha (@YashwantSinha) July 11, 2022

Sinha further alleged, “There is communal strife and attempts are being made to dethrone elected governments in various states. It was seen recently in Maharashtra and in Goa.” He also launched a scathing attack on the Modi government over rupee-dollar exchange rate and economic growth.

“This is also a fight against those agencies which are being misused by the Centre. I do not know what will happen to me after the elections,” he was heard as saying.

The former TMC leader also appeared to have cast aspersions on the integrity of the outgoing President Ramnath Kovind. “If we talk about the last five years, it was a period of silence in the Rashtrapati Bhavan. We saw a silent President,” Sinha claimed.

The political turncoat also tried to rationalise his decision of switching parties. He claimed that there used to be politics of consensus during the Vajpayee era while it has been confined to conflict during the tenure of PM Narendra Modi.

President of India is only a nominal executive

It must be mentioned that India follows a Parliamentary system of government and that the powers of the President are limited. Unlike the United States, the President of India is a nominal Head of State.

He cannot take decisions on his own and acts only on the advice of the Council of Ministers, headed by the head of the government i.e. the Prime Minister. As such, Yashwant Sinha’s claim to stop the alleged misuse of central agencies is not rooted in truth.

The elections for the 15th President of India are scheduled to take place on July 18 this year. From the complex maths behind the crucial election, it becomes evident that Yashwant Sinha has marginal to negligible chances of winning.