On Friday, 26th August 2022, the Central Bureau of Investigation arrested Prasanna Kumar Roy, the second middleman in the SSC scam case. He was taken into custody from the New Town area in Kolkata. Prasanna Kumar Roy is a close relative of Partha Chatterjee. He owns hotels in Dubai, Darjeeling, Uttarakhand, and Puri, and he also owns a farmhouse. Interestingly, he once used to be a house painter before his meteoric rise.

Prasanna Kumar Roy is the owner of numerous plots of land and farmhouses in the New Town-Rajarhat region, according to CBI sources. However, according to local reports, he was once a house painter. After that, Prasanna started his own painting business. He currently owns a hotel in Dubai along with several places in India. Additionally, he owns at least five properties near New Town.

Roy, Partha Chatterjee’s relative, owns hotels not only in Dubai but also in Darjeeling, Uttarakhand, and Puri. CBI discovered several bighas of land in his name in North Bengal. CBI is also checking if the illegal SSC recruitment scam funds were used to purchase all these properties.

According to CBI officials, Roy is being taken along by their investigators as they perform raids and search activities in several locations. Prasanna Roy will reportedly be produced in front of a CBI special court in Kolkata on Saturday 27th August 2022.

The West Bengal Teacher’s recruitment scam, more commonly referred to as the SSC scam, looks into the recruitment process conducted through the State Level Selection Test (SLT) conducted by SSC from 2014 to 2016. Candidates who appeared for the State Level Selection Test (SLST) exam had alleged that many candidates who secured fewer marks ended up with higher ranks on the merit list. They further stated that the candidates who were not on the merit list were also sent appointment letters.

Former Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee, and his ‘close friend’ Arpita Mukherjee have been making headlines for their involvement in the multi-crore SSC recruitment scam case. During the ED raids, it has been found that Partha Chatterjee owns a large number of flats, many of which he has gifted to his ‘close aides’ including Arpita Mukherjee and Monalisa Das. Earlier, Arpita had told the ED that Partha Chatterjee used her flat as a ‘mini bank’.