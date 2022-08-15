Disillusionment is looming large among Congress workers in Bihar over the number of ministries the party is getting in the new Nitish Kumar government. The upset workers created a ruckus at the Congress party office in Patna on Monday, over the allocation of ministerial berths in the new cabinet. According to reports, Congress will be getting three ministerial berths right now in the Bihar cabinet, which at present comprises only the chief minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav.

On Monday, August 15, a video went viral on social media wherein Bihar Congress workers were seen protesting against AICC’s state in charge Bhakta Charan Das outside the Sadaqat Ashram, the head office of the AICC in Patna. This happened after Das revealed that the Congress will be getting three ministerial berths in the Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar, two right now and 1 later on.

Miffed over the distribution of ministerial berths in the new government in Bihar, the Congress workers said, “who in-charge…no one is our in-charge…we are all workers..only Rahul and Sonia Gandhi are our leaders,” when told that AICC’s state in-charge Bhakta Charan Das has announced that the Congress will get three ministerial berths in the new Nitish Kumar government in Bihar.

The Congress workers, led by former Bihar Congress general secretary Mohammad Gyasuddin Khan, demanded that Congress be granted at least 5 ministries in the cabinet. He insisted that the party should not compromise and accept only three berths. “The party should either take at least 5 berths or do not accept even one,” said the party workers as they hurled abuses at Bhakta Charan Das for accepting the new Nitish Kumar government’s decision to offer only three berths to the Congress.

Khan stated that Congress should be given a cabinet position based on its number of MLAs. He stated that Jitan is a member of Ram Manjhi’s party and that a minister is being appointed from his party. Similarly, given the number of MLAs in Congress, five ministerial positions should be assigned. The cabinet should include everyone, said Khan.

Notably, speaking to PTI, AICC’s state in-charge Bhakta Charan Das said that two Congress MLAs will take oath as ministers on 16 August, and one more legislator will be inducted when the next cabinet expansion happens after that.

“The number of ministerial berths the Congress will get in the Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar has been finalised. The Congress will get a total of three ministerial berths,” Das said.

Das said the Congress MLAs who will become the ministers are yet to be decided.

The Bihar cabinet, which at present comprises only the chief minister and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav, is due for expansion on August 16, 2022.

JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar had taken oath as the Bihar CM and RJD chief Tejashwi Yadav as the Deputy Chief Minister on 10th August, a day after the JD(U) broke ties with the BJP-led NDA and joined hands with the RJD, the Congress and some other parties, namely CPIML(L), CPI, CPI(M) and HAM to form the Mahagathbandhan government.