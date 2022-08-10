PM Modi on Wednesday took a sly dig at the Congress party, insinuating that it indulged in black magic after its leaders donned black clothes to protest against the Centre on 5 August 2022.

“Some people are resorting to black magic as they are immersed in despair & negativity. We saw on 5th August that there was an attempt to propagate black magic. These people think that by wearing black clothes, their period of despair will end,” PM Modi said.

But, these people are unaware that no matter how much ever they do black magic & believe in superstitions, people will never trust them back: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/5LAiGrcdVU — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2022

He further added, “But, these people are unaware that no matter how much ever they do black magic & believe in superstitions, people will never trust them back.”

PM Modi’s comments were in response to the demonstration carried out by the Congress MPs, including former party chief Rahul Gandhi, who were all dressed in black clothes to staged a protest march towards the Rashtrapati Bhawan on August 5.

Earlier this month, Union Home Minister Amit Shah alleged that the Congress party chose August 5 for its so-called nationwide protests because it wanted to promote its appeasement politics through the selection of this day and clothes. He also mentioned that August 5 was chosen for protests because the foundation of Shri Ram Janambhoomi was laid down by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the same day in 2020.

Amit Shah said, “Congress chose this day for protest and wore black clothes because they want to give a subtle message to further promote their appeasement politics because on this day itself PM Modi laid the foundation of Ram Janambhoomi.” Union Home Minister Amit Shah also mentioned that Congress chose August 5 for protests because, on this day, PM Modi laid the foundation of Shri Ram Janambhoomi in 2020.