Saturday, August 27, 2022
News Reports
Updated:

Chennai: Drunk man makes hoax bomb threat, Indigo’s Dubai-bound flight carrying 180 passengers delayed, arrested

OpIndia Staff
Image used for representational purpose (Source- news9live)
On Saturday, the Chennai Police arrested a man who made a fake call to the city police station to inform us that there was a bomb planted in the Indigo flight flying to Dubai. The man was in an inebriated state when he made the hoax bomb threat.

According to the reports, the incident is said to have happened on Saturday morning when the Indigo flight was scheduled to depart at 7:20 am. The city resident who called the police wanted to prevent two of his family members who were travelling to Dubai.

Following the threat call, the security agencies at the airport were alerted and conducted a severe check-in and around the flight to ascertain if any explosive items were planted in the flight. However, no such explosive items were found on the aircraft, with security officials and others heaving a sigh of relief.

There were around 180 passengers on the flight who have been provided accommodation in the city. The airport authorities confirmed the incident and reported that the flight will be proceeding toward its destination later in the day.

Meanwhile, the Chennai police officials tried to trace the caller who wanted to stop his relatives from flying to Dubai. He was promptly picked up by the police and was interrogated. He confessed that the call that he made was fake and that he wanted his family members to stop leaving Chennai.

A similar incident was reported from Karnataka’s Bengaluru district on August 9 when a threat note was found in the airplane’s lavatory. The note read, “Land na karna, is flight mein bomb hai (Don’t land, this flight has a bomb)”. Later the threat was declared a hoax after a bomb squad, canine squad, and personnel of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) probed and gave the clearance.

In the current case, the Police have arrested the individual and are investigating the case further. The flight that has been delayed due to the incident will be proceeding towards its destination later in the day.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

