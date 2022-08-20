A case of sexual abuse of an 8-year-old child has come to light in Sehwag International School, founded by former cricketer Virender Sehwag, in Jhajjar, Haryana. The school was founded by Virender Sehwag, and his wife Aarti Sehwag is the current chairperson of the school. A case has been registered under the Juvenile Justice Act and the POCSO Act, and police have started investigations into the matter.

According to the police, the child is still traumatised from his experience and is unable to talk about the matter. However, the needle of suspicion is on his fellow students in the hostel and the staff employed there. Most of the students in the school reside in the hostel. DSP Rahul Dev has said that further details about the case will be shared on Sunday.

The incident came to light on Saturday when the father of the child registered a complaint about it. The father of the child met the local SP and alleged that his child was molested in the hostel itself. A case was registered and the SP assured the family that the culprit will be arrested soon.

The child hasn’t named anyone yet, though he has told his family members that his fellow students studying with him in the school and staying with him in the hostel did this disgusting act with him.

After being informed about the incident, the police along with forensics experts visited the hostel and carried out an inspection. The school staff was also questioned about the incident. The police are also looking at the CCTV footage to get to the bottom of the case.

The investigation has been handed over to the Mahila Police Station for further investigation after registering the case under the JJ act and POCSO.